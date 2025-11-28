True Red Co. Launches As Veteran-Family-Owned Coffee And Lifestyle Brand Honoring Generations Of US Military Service

MENAFN - GetNews)True Red Co., a coffee and lifestyle brand founded by sisters Dr. Lauren Pearah and Robin Lavelle, is pleased to announce its official launch. Built on their family's multi-generational legacy of military service, the brand was created to honor those who serve and support the organizations that stand behind them.







Lauren and Robin came from a long line of US Navy service members, including their father, a Lieutenant Physician in the US Navy Medical Corps, and their grandfather, a Lieutenant Commander and Navy pilot. Inspired by the values they were raised with – duty, gratitude, and country – they envisioned a brand that reflects the meaning of service while giving back in real, tangible ways.

“Our family's story is rooted in service, and True Red Co. is an extension of that legacy,” said Lauren.“This brand is our way of honoring the men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting our country – not only through tribute, but through ongoing support.”

True Red Co. offers premium, hand-roasted coffee made in the United States. Each one is sourced for quality and consistency and made in small batches. In addition to its coffee line, the brand has introduced a collection of patriotic lifestyle merchandise, including hats, mugs, and apparel designed to celebrate American freedom and the spirit of service. The company also plans to release curated gift bundles and subscription options this winter to make it easier for customers to enjoy their favorite blends year-round.

According to Robin, the brand's goal, however, extends beyond high-quality products.“We want to give customers a tangible way to show appreciation while contributing to meaningful programs supporting the veteran and first responder communities.”

A portion of every sale is donated to veterans, first responders, and their families through VA initiatives and community-based programs. These contributions are aimed at supporting mental health services, transitional assistance, and other mission-aligned initiatives that uplift those who serve. By integrating purpose into every product sold, Lauren and Robin hope to create a company that honors their family while contributing to long-term support efforts.

For more information and to explore the brand's inaugural line, please visit . All True Red Co. orders include free US shipping.

