Pixazo Introduces New Hunyuan3d, Mvdream, And Multi-View 3D Model Apis For Next-Generation 3D Creation

"“3D generation is quickly becoming essential for gaming, design, and immersive digital experiences,” said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO of Pixazo.“Our new 3D Model APIs bring advanced depth reasoning and multi-view consistency together, enabling creators to produce precise, realistic, and animation-ready assets with remarkable ease.”"Pixazo launches new 3D Model APIs - including Hunyuan3D, Hunyuan3D Multi-View, MVDream, and Hunyuan3D high-precision variants - enabling realistic, consistent, and production-ready 3D asset generation from simple prompts.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India - November 28, 2025 - Pixazo today announced the launch of its newest collection of advanced 3D Model APIs, expanding its multimodal creation ecosystem into high-fidelity three-dimensional generation. The newly released lineup includes the Hunyuan3D-2 API, Hunyuan3D-2MV API, MVDream API, and Hunyuan3D-2.1 API, offering creators, developers, and production teams unprecedented capabilities for generating 3D assets with realism, structural accuracy, and creative flexibility.

This launch represents Pixazo's most significant step yet into 3D generative technology, bringing cutting-edge depth understanding, multi-view synthesis, and geometry-aware modeling into a unified API suite. Designed for industries spanning gaming, animation, product design, AR/VR, digital twins, e-commerce visualization, and virtual character creation, the new APIs enable fast, consistent, and production-ready 3D asset generation from simple prompts.

The Hunyuan3D-2 API delivers high-resolution 3D reconstruction with strong identity preservation, allowing for lifelike object and character outputs faithful to the input description. The Hunyuan3D-2MV API enhances multi-view consistency, producing complete 3D assets that maintain structural integrity across angles - a crucial requirement for animation and real-time rendering engines.

The MVDream API focuses on artistic style, creative stylization, and visually rich 3D transformations, making it ideal for concept art, early-stage design, and imaginative asset creation. The Hunyuan3D-2.1 API further improves geometric accuracy and surface clarity, providing detailed meshes suitable for enterprise workflows and high-quality production environments.

These new 3D APIs integrate seamlessly into the Pixazo ecosystem, allowing users to combine 3D asset creation with image, video, avatar, and interactive media workflows. The result is a powerful, unified platform that supports rapid prototyping, scalable asset generation, and deeply creative experimentation across industries.

Developers can begin using the new 3D Model APIs today by generating their key at models/.

Pixazo (formerly Appy Pie Design) is a next-generation AI design and media creation platform under Appy Pie LLP. With products including the AI image generator, AI image-to-video generator, and AI video generator, Pixazo empowers over 10 million users worldwide to design, animate, and innovate through artificial intelligence-making creativity fast, accessible, and limitless.

