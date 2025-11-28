Medical Device Plastics Market Set To Boom: Strategic Insights And Growth Opportunities With Key Players Analysis

MENAFN - GetNews) The Medical Device Plastics market is growing rapidly as healthcare providers demand safe, lightweight, and high-performance materials for advanced medical equipment and disposables. Rising adoption of polymer-based components in diagnostics, drug delivery, and surgical devices is further accelerating growth. Key players such as SABIC, BASF, Evonik, DuPont, and Eastman are driving innovation in biocompatible and sustainable medical-grade plastics.

The medical device plastics market is projected to grow from USD 21.93 billion in 2025 to USD 31.82 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. This Insight Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market and highlights key trends related to product segmentation, company formation, revenue, and medical device plastics market share, latest development, and M&A activity.

The growth of the medical device plastics market is being propelled by a combination of technological, demographic, and regional factors. Global healthcare spending, expanding medical device manufacturing base, and rapid adoption of advanced, diagnostic, and therapeutic technologies are driving consistent demand for high-performance plastic components. The healthcare expenditure in the US reached USD 4.9 trillion in 2023, accounting for 17.6% of GDP, with strong momentum in hospital care, diagnostics, and home healthcare all major consumers of molded plastic parts.

Standard plastics segment to account for largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period

The standard plastics segment leads the medical device plastics market, primarily due to its cost-effectiveness, ease of processing, and wide applicability across disposable and noninvasive medical devices. Materials such as polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), and PVC are widely used in products like tubing, syringes, diagnostic housings, and IV components, where high volume and regulatory compliance are critical. The dominance of this segment is further reinforced by the growing demand for single-use and sterile medical devices, driven by infection control measures and cost containment in healthcare settings. Additionally, ongoing advancements in polymer formulation and cleanroom molding technologies have improved the clarity and chemical resistance of standard plastics, making them more suitable for various medical applications.

Injection molding segment to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period

The injection molding process dominates the medical device plastics market due to its high precision, scalability, and suitability for complex geometries required in modern medical devices. It enables the mass production of consistent, contamination-free components such as diagnostic housings, connectors, syringes, and wearable device casings. Market growth is being fueled by the increasing demand for miniaturized and lightweight medical devices, alongside advancements in micro- and multi-material injection molding that allow integration of multiple functions into a single component. Moreover, the rise in contract manufacturing partnerships and automation in cleanroom environments across North America and other regions has enhanced production efficiency and reduced defects. With its ability to combine cost-effectiveness, precision, and regulatory compliance, injection molding remains the preferred manufacturing process for both OEMs and medical device molders worldwide.

Drug delivery systems segment to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period

The drug delivery systems segment leads the medical device plastics market globally, supported by rising demand for advanced, patient-friendly, and self-administrable devices. In the Asia Pacific, the market is witnessing strong growth driven by expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing, rapid urbanization, and increasing government support for local medical device production, particularly in China, India, and South Korea. Meanwhile, Europe is seeing momentum from the shift toward sustainable and recyclable materials in drug delivery devices, aligned with the EU's stringent medical device regulation (MDR) and environmental policies. The combination of aging populations, rising chronic disease prevalence, and technological advancements such as connected drug delivery systems and smart injectors continues to position this segment as the leading application area in the medical device plastics market.

North America to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period

North America leads the medical device plastics market, driven by its well-established healthcare infrastructure, strong R&D capabilities, and the presence of major medical device manufacturers and contract molders. The region's leadership is reinforced by stringent FDA regulations, which encourage the use of biocompatible and high-performance plastics in critical medical applications. Additionally, domestic manufacturing initiatives, such as the“Buy American” policy and new production investments by companies like Abbott, Medtronic, Jabil, and SMC Ltd., are strengthening local supply chains. With strong innovation in wearables, diagnostic devices, and drug delivery systems, alongside the expansion of cleanroom injection molding capacity, North America remains the global hub for precision-molded medical plastic components.

Medical Device Plastics Companies

Prominent companies include Jabil Inc. (US), Phillips Medisize (US), Donatelle Plastics, LLC (US), Spectrum Plastics Group (US), Bemis Manufacturing Company (US), Nolato (Sweden), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Freudenberg Medical (US), Viant (US), and SMC Ltd. (US).

Jabil Inc. (US)

Jabil Inc. is recognized as one of the world's foremost providers of engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, offering comprehensive services that span the entire product lifecycle from innovation and design to fabrication, assembly, and delivery. The company's integrated approach enables its clients to streamline manufacturing operations, enhance supply chain efficiency, reduce inventory and logistics costs, and accelerate time-to-market. Operating through dedicated business units that serve as single points of contact, Jabil combines advanced electronic design and design-for-manufacturability expertise with highly automated, continuous-flow production systems.

Phillips Medisize (US)

Phillips Medisize, a Molex company under Koch Industries, is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the design, development, and production of drug delivery systems, medical devices, and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) solutions. With over 60 years of innovation and a workforce of more than 6,000 employees, the company operates 30 global facilities across 11 countries, including seven innovation centers strategically located in North America, Europe, and Asia. Phillips-Medisize generates annual revenues exceeding USD 1.6 billion, positioning it among the world's foremost medical CDMOs.

MEDICAL DEVICE PLASTIC MARKET: MARKET RANKING

The ranking of top companies like Jabil (US), Phillips Medisize (US), SMC Ltd. (US), Bemis Manufacturing Company (US), and Spectrum Plastics Group (US) in the medical device plastic market is based on several key factors that reflect their market position, capabilities, and overall contribution to the industry. The top five players in the medical device plastic market have been identified based on their revenue, market share, product offerings, production capacity, innovation, technological advancements, geographical presence, strategic partnerships, financial performance, and sustainability efforts. These key players continue to lead the medical device plastic market by maintaining a competitive edge and delivering high-quality medical device plastic products to various applications. Other major players operating in the market include Freudenberg Medical (US), Viant (US), Nolato (Sweden), and Trelleborg AB (Sweden), among others.

