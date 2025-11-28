TCL Showcases High-Efficiency, Iot-Enabled And Durable Climate Solutions At The Big 5 Dubai 2025

Dubai, UAE - November 28, 2025: TCL, a global leader in smart technology and climate solutions, is showcasing its latest portfolio of energy-efficient, intelligent and highly durable HVAC and energy systems at The Big 5 Dubai 2025, the region's most influential event for the construction and built-environment sector. The company's participation reinforces its commitment to supporting the Middle East's drive toward sustainable, connected and future-ready infrastructure.

At this year's exhibition, TCL is placing strong emphasis on energy efficiency, introducing a range of advanced commercial and residential climate solutions engineered to reduce operating costs and enhance long-term sustainability. Among the highlights is the company's latest TMV6 Series VRF system, equipped with high-efficiency DC inverter technology, optimised heat exchangers and intelligent load management. These innovations enable superior cooling performance while significantly lowering energy consumption-an advantage for developers and operators managing large-scale buildings in high-temperature environments.

In the heating category, TCL is presenting its Tri-thermal ATW Heat Pumps, available in both R32 and R290 refrigerant variants. Designed for mixed-use developments, villas and commercial spaces, these systems offer energy-efficient heating, cooling and domestic hot water solutions with integrated three-zone temperature control. With features such as antifreeze protection, stable year-round performance and low noise operation, TCL's heat pumps address the growing market demand for efficient and environmentally responsible heating technologies.

Complementing its HVAC showcase, TCL is also highlighting its expanding footprint in IoT-driven building control systems. This includes centralised controllers, BMS-integrated solutions and remote management capabilities through the TCL Smart App. These platforms allow property owners and facility managers to monitor system performance, adjust climate settings and optimize energy usage across multiple units-helping buildings operate more intelligently and efficiently. The introduction of these connected solutions reflects TCL's commitment to supporting smart building adoption across the GCC.

Durability remains another major focus at Big 5, especially given the region's demanding climatic conditions. TCL has designed its commercial air-conditioning lineup with reinforced outdoor protections, anti-corrosion coatings, self-cleaning heat exchangers and wide-range voltage operation to withstand dust, heat and electrical fluctuations. These engineering enhancements extend system longevity, reduce maintenance needs and ensure consistent performance even during peak summer months.

Beyond HVAC, TCL is introducing its new BlueArk X1 and X5 energy storage systems, built to support residential and commercial applications with low-voltage operation, intelligent monitoring and scalable modular design. Compatible with solar PV, generators and traditional grid infrastructure, these systems provide enhanced energy resilience and align with regional priorities for renewable integration and long-term sustainability.

“TCL is proud to participate in The Big 5 once again, showcasing solutions that are engineered for performance, efficiency and reliability,” said Ms. Christina Choi, Director of Air-con Product Operation Department of TCL MEABG.“As the region accelerates construction growth and smart infrastructure development, TCL's technology portfolio is designed to support partners in building more sustainable, connected and durable environments.”

From advanced VRF systems and heat pumps to intelligent controls and energy storage platforms, TCL's presence at The Big 5 highlights its comprehensive approach to supporting the evolving needs of developers, contractors and facility managers across the Middle East. The company's engineering expertise and continued investment in innovation position TCL as a trusted partner for the region's next generation of building technologies.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1533 times

PR Category: Fashion, Lifestyle & Luxury

Posted on: Friday, November 28, 2025 1:08:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: CASIO introduces a new limited edition Hammered heritage mod...