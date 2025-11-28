Springbig And Meadow Unveil A Seamless Loyalty + POS Integration Built For High-Performance Cannabis Retail

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springbig, the leading provider of loyalty, SMS, and customer engagement technology for regulated industries, today announced a new strategic integration with Meadow, one of the most trusted cannabis point-of-sale and retail operations platforms. The partnership brings real-time loyalty, data, and marketing automation directly into the in-store checkout experience - giving retailers a faster, smarter way to drive repeat visits and higher customer value.

A Unified Loyalty Experience at Checkout

Through the Springbig x Meadow integration, retailers can now:



Automatically sync customer profiles and purchase history from Meadow into Springbig

Award and redeem loyalty points instantly at the point of sale

Trigger personalized SMS and app messages based on live shopper behavior Access unified insights that strengthen retention and increase average order value



“Meadow has built an exceptional platform for today's cannabis retailers,” said Jaret Christopher, CEO of Springbig.“This integration enhances the way our shared clients operate, creating a seamless experience that makes loyalty more valuable, marketing more relevant, and day-to-day operations more efficient.”

Powering a More Connected Retail Ecosystem

This collaboration expands Springbig's growing network of technology partners and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering a connected, data-driven ecosystem that simplifies the customer journey from check-in to checkout and beyond.

Springbig will showcase this integration at MJBizCon 2025, Booth C26507, where attendees can meet the leadership team and explore new product innovations designed to accelerate retailer growth.

About Springbig

Springbig (OTCQB: SBIG) is a leading provider of marketing solutions, customer loyalty programs, and omnichannel communication technology for retailers and brands. With a powerful suite of CRM and marketing automation tools, Springbig helps businesses grow customer retention, increase revenue, and drive engagement in regulated markets.

