ALEXANDRIA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (“Alexandria” or the“Company”) (NYSE:ARE) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Alexandria securities between January 27, 2025 to October 27, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until January 26, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of the Company's Long Island City (LIC) property; (2) The Company's claims and confidence regarding the leasing value of the LIC property as a life-science destination were misleading and lacked a reasonable basis, particularly in connection with ARE's MegacampusTM strategy; and (3) As a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alexandria shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



