IWAI Signs Over Rs 6,000 Cr Mous For Cruise & Cargo Movement Across Ganga

MENAFN - KNN India)The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has signed over Rs 6,000 crore in MoUs to boost inland water transport and tourism infrastructure along the Ganga (National Waterway-1), with a major focus on Varanasi and the Uttar Pradesh stretch.

The agreements, inked during India Maritime Week 2025, cover river cruise development, ship repair facilities, cargo movement, clean-energy mobility and multimodal connectivity.

IWAI said that investments of Rs 1,350 crore will strengthen river cruise tourism, modern docking facilities, and electric vessel charging stations in Uttar Pradesh.

Two new river cruise terminals and a Regional Centre of Excellence for skill development will be set up in Varanasi.

Heritage River Journeys and Alaknanda Cruises will expand cruise operations on NW-1, with commitments of over Rs 800 crore.

An MoU worth Rs 350 crore with the UP government will support a new ship repair facility, while Rs 200 crore has been allocated for the cruise terminal development.

In cargo transport, a Rs 1,000 crore MoU with Rhenus Logistics will introduce modern tug-barges on the Ganga and Brahmaputra to improve freight movement.

IWAI also signed a Rs 1,500 crore agreement with the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC) of IIT Madras for dredging supervision.

It signed another Rs 1,500 crore pact with the Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL) to prepare detailed project reports for rail connectivity to multimodal terminals at Varanasi, Sahibganj, and Haldia.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the MoUs mark a significant step in modernising India's waterway infrastructure and support the vision of making India a global maritime hub by 2047.

The inland waterway expansion is set to benefit MSMEs across boat building, repair, logistics, hospitality, and river tourism.

Increased cargo and cruise activity will create new opportunities for small transporters and local suppliers, while better connectivity and terminals will cut logistics costs and strengthen regional business along the Ganga.

(KNN Bureau)