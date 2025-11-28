MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu launches Japan Edition of SAP Fioneer Cloud for Insurance, a next-generation platform supporting core business operations in the Japanese insurance industry







KAWASAKI, Japan, Nov 28, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the launch of the Japan Edition of SAP Fioneer Cloud for Insurance, a next-generation platform designed to support core operations in the Japanese insurance industry. Developed in strategic partnership with SAP Fioneer GmbH, the new platform will be available in Japan starting at the end of November, 2025.

Built upon SAP Fioneer's globally proven SAP Fioneer Cloud for Insurance [1], the new edition integrates Fujitsu's proprietary functionalities and services tailored to the specific regulatory requirements and business practices of the Japanese insurance market. These all-in-one platform covers a comprehensive range of core insurance operations and systems such as product, policy and claim management. Offered as part of Fujitsu's Uvance initiatives focused on the financial industry, which aim to accelerate digital transformation for financial institutions and contribute to solving societal challenges, the platform will support operational improvements for Japanese insurance companies and drive business transformation across the industry.

The platform is enhanced with Fujitsu's unique developments, including functions, templates, and external data linkage capabilities that address specific Japanese market processes and legal regulations. As a first step, the platform will primarily feature common functions and business processes, such as language settings, along with capabilities specifically for automobile insurance, a high-demand area for both agency-based and online insurance.

Fujitsu will continue to expand the Japan Edition of SAP Fioneer Cloud for Insurance to support various types of insurance, including automobile insurance. This expansion will drive product, channel, and process transformation, as well as strengthen governance within the Japanese insurance industry.

Through the provision of financial industry-focused initiatives with Uvance, Fujitsu will help to enhance the operations of financial institutions and advance the realization of a more prosperous society.

Features and benefits of the new edition

The Japan Edition of SAP Fioneer Cloud for Insurance operates on SAP Fioneer Cloud for Insurance and SAP SE's foundational technology, SAP Business Technology Platform.

All-in-one platform that enables rapid implementation tailored to unique Japanese insurance market requirements and business customs

This platform offers add-on functionalities, including product templates aligned with Japanese insurance structures, standard business processes from quotation to renewal management, legal compliance, and custom applications, including those for grade-based systems and various surcharges/discounts in automobile insurance.Providing additional add-on functionalities like integrated front-end screens for insurance companies and agencies as well as data creation for external linkage.

Improve maintainability

Standardized functions required by the Japanese insurance industry to minimize the need for individual customization.Local support in Japan offered by Fujitsu to ensure meticulous service delivery.

Reduce TCO in non-competitive areas

This platform enables insurance companies to reduce their Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) in non-competitive areas – i.e., business processes that are common across the industry and the systems that support them.Standardization of operations allows insurance companies to reallocate resources towards competitive areas, such as developing new services and enhancing customer experience.

Figure: Features offered within the Japan Edition of SAP Fioneer Cloud for Insurance

The insurance industry is facing dramatic changes in customer needs and the competitive environment, driven by factors such as rapid technological advancement, an aging population and declining birthrate, the emergence of the digital native generation, and the entry of FinTech companies. This necessitates accelerating digital transformation (DX) to address aging systems, IT talent shortages, and governance needs. While adopting global standard core business platform represents one solution, customizing them for the Japanese market remains a major challenge. The Japan Edition of SAP Fioneer Cloud for Insurance was developed in response to these challenges.

[1] SAP Fioneer Cloud for Insurance:

SAP Fioneer solution that covers end-to-end core insurance business processes, including product management, quoting and underwriting, contract management, insurance payments, and claims collection. It is built on SAP Fioneer's proven and performant technology and trusted by major insurers around the world.

