Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Srilankan Airlines Issues Travel Advisory As Weather Affects Air Travel


2025-11-28 02:00:10
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) SriLankan Airlines has issued an advisory to all passengers scheduled to travel today, urging them to check the latest flight status before heading to the airport. The notice comes as adverse weather continues to affect much of the island, causing potential disruptions to air travel.

Passengers can verify flight details by visiting the airline's website at

  • 1979 (within Sri Lanka)
  • +94 117 77 1979 (International)

MENAFN28112025000190011042ID1110410832



Colombo Gazette

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search