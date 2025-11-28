INVO Fertility Announces Intent To Acquire Indiana-Based Fertility Clinic“Family Beginnings”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition advances INVO's national expansion strategy, enhances its clinical capabilities, and broadens access to innovative fertility care across the Midwest

SARASOTA, Fla. and INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVO Fertility, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVF) (“INVO” or the“Company”), a healthcare fertility company focused on the establishment, acquisition, and operation of fertility clinics and related businesses and technologies, today announced its intent to acquire Family Beginnings, P.C., a respected fertility clinic serving patients across Indiana and the broader Midwest. The planned acquisition marks INVO's second acquisition after its purchase of Wisconsin Fertility Institute in 2023 and reflects the Company's multi-pronged strategic initiative to build a nationwide network of fertility centers capable of reaching underserved markets and meeting rising patient demand.

“Family Beginnings has long been recognized for its exceptional standards of care, and we are thrilled to welcome Dr. James Donahue and his talented team into the INVO family,” said Steve Shum, CEO of INVO.“From our earliest conversations, it was clear that we share a common philosophy centered on compassionate, patient-first treatment. Equally as exciting, Dr. Donahue was an early adopter and remains a strong advocate of our innovative INVOcell technology. Our intravaginal culture (“IVC”) solution is well integrated into his practice and is one of the several treatment options offered to patients. Teaming up with Dr. Donahue and the Family Beginnings team is an important step in pursuit of our strategic growth efforts, and we look forward to supporting their continued success as we expand our presence across the Midwest.”

Founded in the late 1990s, Family Beginnings has served thousands of patients across Indiana and surrounding states. Known for its personalized care model and strong success rates, the clinic offers a full suite of reproductive services, including the following:



In vitro fertilization (IVF);

INVOcell (IVC);

Intrauterine insemination (IUI);

Third-party reproduction services;

Fertility preservation;

Advanced diagnostic testing; and Comprehensive patient education and support programs



“We are excited to join forces with INVO Fertility,” said James Donahue M.D., HCLD and founder of Family Beginnings.“Our teams share a deep commitment to helping individuals and families achieve their dreams of parenthood. By partnering with INVO, we will be able to broaden our offerings, introduce new and innovative treatment options, and ensure that even more patients benefit from the high level of care we've always provided. This collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our clinic and our patients.”

With this acquisition, INVO plans to enhance the Family Beginnings clinic by:



Introducing expanded treatment options;

Investing in clinic infrastructure and technology, improving workflow efficiencies;

Integrating digital patient engagement tools for streamlined communication and care coordination; and Leveraging INVO's national network to provide patients with broader access to resources, support programs, and clinical expertise.



“This acquisition is a natural fit with our mission to make fertility care more accessible and patient-centered,” concluded Shum.“Strategic acquisitions like this are a core component of our growth plan, as they allow us to accelerate expansion while integrating proven teams and clinical infrastructure. Having executed a term sheet with Dr. Donahue over a month ago, we are well along in completing final agreements and expect to close the transaction in the near-term.”

The acquisition remains subject to completion of customary due diligence by INVO and the negotiation and entry into definitive purchase agreements between INVO and Family Beginnings. The definitive agreements are also expected to include customary covenants, closing conditions, any required regulatory approvals, indemnification provisions and termination rights. There can be no assurances that INVO will enter into a definitive agreement or complete the acquisition.

About INVO Fertility

We are a healthcare services fertility company dedicated to expanding access to assisted reproductive technology (“ART”) care to patients in need. Our principal commercial strategy is focused on building, acquiring, and operating fertility clinics, including“INVO Centers” dedicated primarily to offering the intravaginal culture (“IVC”) procedure enabled by our INVOcell®medical device (“INVOcell”) and US-based, profitable in vitro fertilization (“IVF”) clinics. We have two operational INVO Centers in the United States and one IVF clinic. We also continue to engage in the sale and distribution of INVOcell to third-party owned and operated fertility clinics. INVOcell is a proprietary and revolutionary medical device, and the first to allow fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The IVC procedure provides patients with a more connected, intimate, and affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional IVF and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination. For more information, please visit invofertility.

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential acquisition of Family Beginnings, the terms and conditions of any such potential acquisition, whether such acquisition will occur on the terms set forth in the non-binding term sheet, if at all, and the impact of the acquisition on INVO's current and future product offerings, business, and financial results and condition. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements, including but not limited to the risks that INVO and Family Beginnings will not be able to negotiate and enter into a definitive purchase agreement for the Family Beginnings business on terms set forth in the non-binding term sheet or at all, regulatory and other risks associated with INVO's ability to complete such an acquisition even if a definitive purchase agreement is executed, and, if it occurs, other risks and uncertainties associated with the integration of the Family Beginnings business and whether INVO will achieve its desired or expected business, operational, and financial outcomes from the acquisition. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at