NATHALIE DELBREUVE IS APPOINTED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF VALLOUREC AND JOINS THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Meudon (France), November 28, 2025 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, announces today the appointment of Nathalie Delbreuve as Chief Financial Officer of the Group. She will join the Executive Committee and assume her new role as of December 1st, 2025.

Nathalie Delbreuve was previously Chief Financial Officer of Verallia, the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products.

She will succeed Sascha Bibert who, following a transition period, will leave the group in December to pursue a new opportunity.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Vallourec, stated:“I am delighted to welcome Nathalie Delbreuve to our Executive Committee. Her strong expertise and in-depth knowledge of all Finance functions required in an industrial and global business environment are essential assets that will contribute to Vallourec's future development. With Nathalie joining the team, we remain focused on improving profitability and return on invested capital as we drive Vallourec towards operational excellence.”

Nathalie Delbreuve Biography

Nathalie Delbreuve began her career in 1996 at the audit firm PwC in the Netherlands and then in Lyon. In 2003, she joined the Norbert Dentressangle group (now XPO Logistics) and became Finance Controller and member of the Executive Committee of the transport division. In 2010 she became Director of Group Consolidation and Management Control at Plastic Omnium (now OPmobility) and then Chief Financial Officer Europe for the Intelligent Exterior Systems division in 2015. In 2020 she joined Verallia Group following the IPO sponsored by Apollo and was appointed Group CFO, member of the Executive Committee. She pursued the financing restructuring and the strengthening of the Finance function, supporting the two Investment Grades ratings obtained by the company. Since 2022, Nathalie Delbreuve is also member of the Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Beijer Ref Group (Nasdaq Stockholm).

Nathalie Delbreuve is a graduate of ESCP Europe with a master's degree in finance.



About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.



For further information, please contact:



Investor relations :

Connor Lynagh

Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842

...

Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10

...



Press relations: Taddeo

Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29 ...



Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74 ...





Attachment

PR ND_VUS