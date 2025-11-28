Expanse Studios Signs Strategic Game Distribution Agreement With Admiral Bet

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, the B2B iGaming content development arm of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), has signed a strategic European content partnership with AdmiralBet, a betting and gaming operator and member of the global Novomatic Group.

The collaboration enables AdmiralBet to integrate and distribute a portfolio of Expanse Studios' top-performing proprietary titles, including Super Heli, Titan Roulette, 100 Super Icy, and Wild Icy Fruits, across its online platforms.

This partnership marks another milestone in Expanse Studios' ongoing European expansion strategy and reflects Golden Matrix Group's broader vision of scaling its high-margin B2B operations across various tightly regulated, tech-driven markets, and especially Expanse's commitment to delivering innovative, localized content through robust distribution frameworks.

"Partnering with Admiral Bet, a highly respected operator in one of the most competitive and well-regulated markets in Europe, is very important news for us," said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. "This collaboration underscores our European-wide momentum and our ability to deliver engaging, top-performing content through scalable B2B integrations. We continue to prioritize regulated growth and long-term value creation."

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies, and card games. With a growing portfolio of 56 proprietary titles, Expanse powers over 1,300 casino brands across Europe, LATAM, and North America.

Learn more at expanse.

About Admiral Bet

AdmiralBet is a sports betting and gaming company operating in Serbia and the Southeast Europe. The company is part of the Novomatic Group, which employs more than 21,000 people in over 45 countries. AdmiralBet operates a network of gaming venues and online platforms across the region.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, NV, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division (GMAG, Expanse Studios) develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms to an extensive list of clients, while its B2C division operates RKings Competitions, a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions. The Company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico. Meridianbet, founded in 2001 and acquired by Golden Matrix in 2024, is a leading online sports betting and gaming operator, licensed in multiple jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at