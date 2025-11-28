403
GLMVH Launches Uaesaudi Govtech Breakthrough To Transform Global Labour Mobility
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- The Global Labour Mobility Verification Hub (GLMVH) has announced a major expansion phase as it prepares to launch a Saudi-anchored verification and compliance ecosystem supporting ethical recruitment and cross-border labour governance.
GLMVH connects source-country ministries, accredited recruitment agencies, Gulf employers and regulators through AI-driven onboarding intelligence, contract authenticity verification, blockchain identity, and diplomatic oversight dashboards.
Founder Abdullah Habibu (Commander Zack) explains:“Saudi Arabia is leading the future of ethical recruitment under Vision 2030. GLMVH provides the verification backbone that allows Africa–Asia–GCC labour corridors to operate with transparency, trust and real-time regulatory intelligence.”
The ecosystem's Saudi roadmap includes:
. Phase 0 – joint scoping and corridor design
. Phase 1 – Ghana–KSA pilot launch
. Phase 2 – sector-wide expansion
. Phase 3 – GCC multi-country replication
GLMVH is engaging Saudi compliance and audit partners to deploy the first digital labour-verification grid between Africa and the GCC, setting a new global standard for responsible mobility governance.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
GLMVH is a UAE-born GovTech ecosystem enabling secure, ethical and digitally verified labour mobility through AI, blockchain and cross-border compliance architecture. It serves recruitment agencies, employers, ministries, embassies and regulators across Africa, Asia and the Gulf.
GLMVH – Global Labour Mobility Verification Hub
Founded: Dubai, UAE
Focus: AI, Blockchain, Labour Governance, Ethical Recruitment
Legal Disclaimer:
