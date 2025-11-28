Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Skye Bioscience And Perrigo And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) and Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE)



Class Period: November 4, 2024 to October 3, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 16, 2026



Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Skye's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) nimacimab was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, nimacimab's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On October 6, 2025, Skye issued a press release“announc[ing] the topline data from its 26-week Phase 2a CBeyondTM proof-of-concept study of nimacimab[.]” The press release disclosed that the“the nimacimab monotherapy arm did not achieve the primary endpoint of weight loss compared to placebo” and that“preliminary pharmacokinetic analysis showed lower than expected drug exposure, potentially indicating the need for higher dosing as a monotherapy.”



On this news, Skye's stock price fell $2.85 per share, or 60%, to close at $1.90 per share on October 6, 2025.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Class Period: February 27, 2023 to November 4, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 16, 2026

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the infant formula business acquired from Nestlé suffered from significant underinvestment in maintenance, operational improvements, and repairs; (2) that Perrigo needed to make substantial capital and operational expenditures above the Company's outwardly stated cost estimates to remediate the infant formula business; (3) that there were significant manufacturing deficiencies in the facility for the Company's infant formula business; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results, including earnings and cash flow, were overstated.

Plaintiff alleges that on November 5, 2025, Perrigo announced disappointing financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2025. The press release revealed that Perrigo had slashed its fiscal year 2025 outlook "due primarily to infant formula industry dynamics." The same day, Perrigo issued a press release, announcing the Company "is initiating a strategic review of its infant formula business." The press release revealed Perrigo is "reassessing the Company's previously announced investment in this business of $240 million" and that the infant formula business had become "less strategic." On this news, Perrigo's stock price fell $5.09, or 25.2%, to close at $15.10 per share on November 5, 2025.

