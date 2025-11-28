ARTRIX Launches Tip Hybrid Vaporizer To Deliver Smoother, More Flavorful, And Efficient Pre-Roll Experience
| “With Tip, we aim to improve the comfort and flavor consistency of traditional pre-roll inhalation.”
- Ben Feng, Product Director, ARTRIX
5x Efficiency: A More Resource-Saving Alternative
Traditional Hash Holes typically require approximately 0.5 g of rosin to achieve optimal flavor.
Tip's stable temperature control enables smooth, consistent vaporization while significantly reducing concentrate waste. Only 0.1 g is needed to achieve the same effect, representing roughly five times greater efficiency.
Unlike Hash Holes, Tip prevents overheating and bitterness in later draws, ensuring a comfortable experience with every inhale.
This higher efficiency not only reduces product consumption but also minimizes residual waste, offering better value for users and supporting more sustainable practices for brands.
Versatile Use: Three Modes, Anytime, Anywhere
Tip supports three usage modes: with Pre-rolls, with cigarettes, or standalone.
Whether outdoors, traveling, or relaxing at home, users can switch modes in seconds.
Its discreet, portable design is roughly the size of a standard AA battery, fitting naturally into everyday life.
Key Technical Highlights
- Precision Vaporization: Accurately blends vaporized oil with Pre-roll smoke for consistent flavor and effect in every draw. Balanced Temperature Control: Maintains smooth, even heat to avoid harshness or bitter taste in later draws. Multi-Scenario Compatibility: Supports Pre-rolls, cigarettes, and standalone inhalation Compact & Portable Design: Only the size of an AA battery, lightweight and discreet
About ARTRIX
ARTRIX leverages market insights and user understanding to deliver innovative cannabis vaping solutions, including vape hardware, customized offerings, and comprehensive services for brands and distribution partners globally.
