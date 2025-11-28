Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report Of AS Prfoods For The 1St Quarter And 3 Months Of 2025/2026 Financial Year
|mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise
|1Q 2025/2026
|2024/2025
|1Q 2024/2025
|2023/2024
|Sales
|3.6
|18.8
|4.6
|17.1
|Gross profit
|0.7
|4.0
|0.9
|3.2
|EBITDA from operations
|-0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|-0.3
|EBITDA
|-0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|-0.3
|EBIT
|-0.3
|-0.6
|0.0
|-3.3
|EBT
|-0.8
|7.6
|-0.3
|-4.6
|Net profit (-loss)
|-0.8
|7.3
|-0.3
|-4.7
|Gross margin
|19.8%
|21.2%
|19.6%
|18.7%
|Operational EBITDA margin
|-4.0%
|0.6%
|2.2%
|-2.0%
|EBITDA margin
|-4.0%
|0.6%
|2.2%
|-2.0%
|EBIT margin
|-8.0%
|-3.3%
|0.0%
|-19.4%
|EBT margin
|-22.4%
|40.4%
|-6.5%
|-26.9%
|Net margin
|-22.8%
|39.1%
|-6.5%
|-27.3%
|Operating expense ratio
|28.1%
|24.0%
|19.6%
|27.1%
BALANCE SHEET
|mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise
|30.09.2025
|30.06.2025
|30.09.2024
|30.06.2024
|Net debt
|6.7
|6.2
|14.1
|14.3
|Equity
|9.8
|10.5
|2.8
|3.2
|Working capital
|0.4
|1.2
|-9.7
|-9.2
|Assets
|20.1
|20.2
|21.8
|21.9
|Liquidity ratio
|1.1
|1.5x
|0.3x
|0.3x
|Equity ratio
|48.8%
|52.0%
|12.8%
|14.6%
|Gearing ratio
|40.7%
|37.0%
|83.4%
|81.8%
|Debt to total assets
|0.5x
|0.5x
|0.9x
|0.9x
|Net debt to operating EBITDA
|125x
|54.3x
|-199x
|-42.5x
|ROE
|-160.9%
|107.0%
|-144.6%
|-81.4%
|ROA
|22.1%
|34.8%
|-19.9%
|-17.9%
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|EUR '000
|30.09.2025
|30.06.2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|177
|305
|Trade and other receivables
|1,386
|1,546
|Prepayments
|180
|182
|Inventories
|1,822
|1,656
|Total current assets
|3,565
|3,689
|Long-term financial investments
|3,484
|3,595
|Tangible assets
|13,084
|12,956
|Intangible assets
|16,568
|16,552
|Total non-current assets
|20,133
|20,240
|TOTAL ASSETS
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|1,384
|971
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|1,762
|1,563
|Trade and other payables
|3,145
|2,534
|Total current liabilities
|5,525
|5,514
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|30
|30
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,407
|1,421
|Government grants
|207
|213
|Total non-current liabilities
|7,170
|7,178
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|10,315
|9,713
|Share capital
|7,737
|7,737
|Share premium
|14,007
|14,007
|Treasury shares
|- 390
|-390
|Statutory capital reserve
|51
|51
|Currency translation differences
|569
|451
|Retained profit (loss)
|-12,155
|-11,327
|TOTAL EQUITY
|9,818
|10,528
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|20,133
|20,240
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|EUR '000
|3m 2025/2026
|3m 2024/2025
|Revenue
|3,632
|4,621
|Cost of goods sold
|-2,912
|-3,747
|Gross profit
|720
|874
|Operating expenses
|-1,020
|-907
|Selling and distribution expenses
|-644
|-612
|Administrative expenses
|-375
|-296
|Other income / expense
|9
|-3
|Fair value adjustment on biological assets
|0
|0
|Operating profit (loss)
|-290
|-36
|Financial income / expenses
|-524
|-265
|Profit (Loss) before tax
|-814
|-301
|Income tax
|-13
|-38
|Net profit (loss) for the period
|-827
|-339
|Net profit (loss) attributable to:
|Owners of the Parent Company
|-827
|-339
|Total net profit (loss) for the period
|-827
|-339
|Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:
|Foreign currency translation differences
|118
|-52
|Total comprehensive income (expense)
|-709
|-391
|Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
|Owners of the Parent Company
|-709
|-391
|Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period
|-709
|-391
|Profit (Loss) per share (EUR)
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR)
|-0.02
|-0.01
Kristjan Kotkas Timo Pärn
Member of the Management Board Member of the Management Board
