Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report Of AS Prfoods For The 1St Quarter And 3 Months Of 2025/2026 Financial Year


2025-11-28 11:31:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
PRFoods' 2025/2026 financial year began in an uncertain market environment characterized by ongoing macroeconomic pressures and cautious consumer behaviour. The quarter's sales revenue amounted to 3.6 million euros, which is 21% less than a year earlier. The decline in revenue was strongly influenced by the drop in sales from the Estonian production unit, whose turnover decreased by 64.7% compared to the previous year. In contrast, sales in the United Kingdom remained stable at 3.1 million euros, accounting for 85.4% of the Group's total turnover.

The weaker turnover put pressure on the Group's profitability. The Group's gross profit was 0.7 million euros, falling 0.2 million euros short of the previous year. EBITDA from operating activities amounted to -0.1 million euros, representing a decline of 0.2 million euros compared to a year earlier. The net loss for the first quarter reached 0.8 million euros (Q1 2024/2025: -0.3 million euros). The results were significantly affected by the effective interest expenses related to restructured debt obligations from the 2024/2025 financial year, amounting to 0.5 million euros and increasing financial costs.

Despite the lower sales volume, the Group's financial position remains stable, and our activities are focused on consistently meeting the objectives set out in the debt restructuring plan. We have continued to improve the efficiency of production units, enforce strict cost control, and optimise processes. Although operating expenses as a share of revenue increased due to lower turnover, the nominal level of expenses has remained under control, creating the conditions for margin improvement as revenue recovers.

Instability in the external environment and cautious ordering behaviour in retail may affect demand in the short term. However, we are seeing some stabilisation in sales prices and expect a modest recovery in demand towards the end-of-year period, when the consumption of fish products is seasonally higher. The Group's priorities remain the enhancement of production processes, the strategic streamlining of the product portfolio, and the strengthening of sales capabilities across all markets to ensure competitiveness and long-term sustainability.

KEY RATIOS
INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise 1Q 2025/2026 2024/2025 1Q 2024/2025 2023/2024
Sales 3.6 18.8 4.6 17.1
Gross profit 0.7 4.0 0.9 3.2
EBITDA from operations -0.1 0.1 0.1 -0.3
EBITDA -0.1 0.1 0.1 -0.3
EBIT -0.3 -0.6 0.0 -3.3
EBT -0.8 7.6 -0.3 -4.6
Net profit (-loss) -0.8 7.3 -0.3 -4.7
Gross margin 19.8% 21.2% 19.6% 18.7%
Operational EBITDA margin -4.0% 0.6% 2.2% -2.0%
EBITDA margin -4.0% 0.6% 2.2% -2.0%
EBIT margin -8.0% -3.3% 0.0% -19.4%
EBT margin -22.4% 40.4% -6.5% -26.9%
Net margin -22.8% 39.1% -6.5% -27.3%
Operating expense ratio 28.1% 24.0% 19.6% 27.1%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise 30.09.2025 30.06.2025 30.09.2024 30.06.2024
Net debt 6.7 6.2 14.1 14.3
Equity 9.8 10.5 2.8 3.2
Working capital 0.4 1.2 -9.7 -9.2
Assets 20.1 20.2 21.8 21.9
Liquidity ratio 1.1 1.5x 0.3x 0.3x
Equity ratio 48.8% 52.0% 12.8% 14.6%
Gearing ratio 40.7% 37.0% 83.4% 81.8%
Debt to total assets 0.5x 0.5x 0.9x 0.9x
Net debt to operating EBITDA 125x 54.3x -199x -42.5x
ROE -160.9% 107.0% -144.6% -81.4%
ROA 22.1% 34.8% -19.9% -17.9%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR '000 30.09.2025 30.06.2025
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents 177 305
Trade and other receivables 1,386 1,546
Prepayments 180 182
Inventories 1,822 1,656
Total current assets 3,565 3,689
Long-term financial investments 3,484 3,595
Tangible assets 13,084 12,956
Intangible assets 16,568 16,552
Total non-current assets 20,133 20,240
TOTAL ASSETS
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,384 971
Interest-bearing liabilities 1,762 1,563
Trade and other payables 3,145 2,534
Total current liabilities
5,525 5,514
Interest-bearing liabilities 30 30
Deferred tax liabilities 1,407 1,421
Government grants 207 213
Total non-current liabilities 7,170 7,178
TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,315 9,713
Share capital 7,737 7,737
Share premium 14,007 14,007
Treasury shares - 390 -390
Statutory capital reserve 51 51
Currency translation differences 569 451
Retained profit (loss) -12,155 -11,327
TOTAL EQUITY 9,818 10,528
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 20,133 20,240

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR '000 3m 2025/2026 3m 2024/2025
Revenue 3,632 4,621
Cost of goods sold -2,912 -3,747
Gross profit 720 874
Operating expenses -1,020 -907
Selling and distribution expenses -644 -612
Administrative expenses -375 -296
Other income / expense 9 -3
Fair value adjustment on biological assets 0 0
Operating profit (loss) -290 -36
Financial income / expenses -524 -265
Profit (Loss) before tax -814 -301
Income tax -13 -38
Net profit (loss) for the period -827 -339
Net profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company -827 -339
Total net profit (loss) for the period -827 -339
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences 118 -52
Total comprehensive income (expense) -709 -391
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company -709 -391
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period -709 -391
Profit (Loss) per share (EUR) -0.02 -0.01
Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR) -0.02 -0.01

Kristjan Kotkas Timo Pärn
Member of the Management Board Member of the Management Board
...

Attachment

  • PRF 2025_2026_q1_en_eur_con_00

