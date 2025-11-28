Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report Of AS Prfoods For The 1St Quarter And 3 Months Of 2025/2026 Financial Year

The weaker turnover put pressure on the Group's profitability. The Group's gross profit was 0.7 million euros, falling 0.2 million euros short of the previous year. EBITDA from operating activities amounted to -0.1 million euros, representing a decline of 0.2 million euros compared to a year earlier. The net loss for the first quarter reached 0.8 million euros (Q1 2024/2025: -0.3 million euros). The results were significantly affected by the effective interest expenses related to restructured debt obligations from the 2024/2025 financial year, amounting to 0.5 million euros and increasing financial costs.

Despite the lower sales volume, the Group's financial position remains stable, and our activities are focused on consistently meeting the objectives set out in the debt restructuring plan. We have continued to improve the efficiency of production units, enforce strict cost control, and optimise processes. Although operating expenses as a share of revenue increased due to lower turnover, the nominal level of expenses has remained under control, creating the conditions for margin improvement as revenue recovers.

Instability in the external environment and cautious ordering behaviour in retail may affect demand in the short term. However, we are seeing some stabilisation in sales prices and expect a modest recovery in demand towards the end-of-year period, when the consumption of fish products is seasonally higher. The Group's priorities remain the enhancement of production processes, the strategic streamlining of the product portfolio, and the strengthening of sales capabilities across all markets to ensure competitiveness and long-term sustainability.



KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT