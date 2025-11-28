Global-E To Participate In UBS And Raymond James Investor Conferences In December 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PETACH TIKVAH, Israel, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE), the platform powering global direct-to-consumer e-commerce, today announced that it will participate in the following conferences in December 2025:

UBS's Global Technology and AI Conference 2025



On December 2 & 3, 2025, Amir Schlachet (Co-Founder & CEO), Ofer Koren (CFO), and Alan Katz (Vice President, Investor Relations) will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat Fireside chat details: December 3, 2025 at 9:35am ET. A Webcast and replay of the event will be available on the“News & Events” section of the company's IR website at

Raymond James's 2025 TMT and Consumer Conference

On December 8, 2025, Alan Katz (Vice President, Investor Relations) will participate in investor meetings



About Global-e

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,400 brands and retailers across North America, EMEA and APAC, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast global e-commerce experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: .

Global-e Media Contact

Sarah Schloss

Headline Media

...a

+1 914 506 5104

Global-e Investor Contact

Alan Katz

Vice President, Investor Relations

...