Global-E To Participate In UBS And Raymond James Investor Conferences In December 2025
UBS's Global Technology and AI Conference 2025
- On December 2 & 3, 2025, Amir Schlachet (Co-Founder & CEO), Ofer Koren (CFO), and Alan Katz (Vice President, Investor Relations) will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat Fireside chat details: December 3, 2025 at 9:35am ET. A Webcast and replay of the event will be available on the“News & Events” section of the company's IR website at
Raymond James's 2025 TMT and Consumer Conference
- On December 8, 2025, Alan Katz (Vice President, Investor Relations) will participate in investor meetings
About Global-e
Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,400 brands and retailers across North America, EMEA and APAC, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast global e-commerce experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: .
Global-e Media Contact
Sarah Schloss
Headline Media
...a
+1 914 506 5104
Global-e Investor Contact
Alan Katz
Vice President, Investor Relations
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment