Internet Computer (ICP) Refuses To Break: Holds $4 As Crypto Fear Index Falls To 20

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Internet Computer's ICP token remained range-bound on Friday, November 28, 2025, trading around $4.14, at a time the overall crypto market is experiencing one of the most pronounced fear episodes in 2025.

The token surged by 1.79% over the last 24 hours and was down 4.68% in the last seven days, with its market capitalization holding at $2.22 billion and daily spot volume around $114.36 million. ICP has lost approximately 47% since mid-October highs above $9.

Although technical indicators reveal caution. The daily RSI is at 35.06, below the 50 midpoint and moving closer to oversold territory, while the MACD is negative at -0.28, but its flat histogram shows waning downward pressure.

The token's price action is trapped below a zone of key EMAs between $4.33 and $4.65, with the $4.00 level acting as immediate support. The lower Bollinger Band on the daily chart is near $3.10, while the pivot point at $4.04 keeps the short-term structure neutral.

ICP's trading volume has fallen 15% in the last week, a testament to the low activity, but the short-term 15-minute RSI at 65 does hint at minor bounces within the $4.00 and $4.12 range.

As things stand, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index has remained consistent in Extreme fear territory, presently at 20 for three straight days.

Bitcoin remains dominant in the crypto market, with its dominance level increasing to 58.56, with total crypto market capitalization at $3.12 trillion as major liquidity rotates out of altcoins and into BTC at a time of continued inflation concerns and Federal Reserve rate cut uncertainty.

On-chain data provides a counter-narrative and a sign of resilience. Exchange balances as of November have reduced by 22% in the last 30 days, with $3.62 million in outflows recorded just last week alone, a classic testament of an accumulation signal.

Despite the continued volatility and price decline, active addresses have increased by 35% month-over-month, as transaction volumes have reached 18-month highs, as well as GitHub activity surging by 37%, which is mostly as a direct result of the continued development in AI-focused canisters and projects such as Caffeine AI's no-code platform.

Extreme fear often comes before capitulation and rebounds, putting ICP at an excellent inflection point. Unless certain major triggers are activated, analysts predict a base case for range-bound trading through December 2025.

A sustained daily close above the $4.33 and $4.65 EMA zone, which flips RSI above 50 and a positive MACD crossover, could target $5.92 in the near term and between $6.50 and $7.50 on a weekly reclaim.

Then there are general relief catalysts such as Bitcoin dominance falling below 55% or the Fear & Greed Index rising to neutral levels of 50+, which will most likely unlock and push flows, with some longer-term models still projecting $10.77 by the end of 2025 on the back of subnet capacity upgrades to 2 TiB and growing enterprise adoption of ICP's ISO 20022-compliant infrastructure.

On the other hand, bearish risk remains; failure to hold $4.00 support levels will see a decline toward $3.85, $3.35, or the lower Bollinger Band near $3.10. Traders and investors are said to be closely monitoring trading volume and EMA crossovers for confirmation of direction.

