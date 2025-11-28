Animoca Brands Receives In-Principle Approval From ADGM's FSRA

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) 24 November 2025 – Animoca Brands today announced it has received in-principle approval (IPA) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, the international financial center of Abu Dhabi, the Capital of the UAE, to operate as a regulated Fund Manager. Subject to the fulfillment of conditions and final regulatory approval, Animoca Brands will be authorized to carry out the activity of Managing a Collective Investment Fund in or from the ADGM.

Animoca Brands is a global digital assets leader building blockchain and tokenized assets to advance the future of Web3 innovation. The company has three integrated business pillars: Web3 businesses to advance blockchain adoption, digital asset advisory services, and investment management, with a portfolio of investments in over 600 companies.

Animoca Brands is in a process of expansion in the Middle East, where it already has a presence in Dubai to support Web3 activity in the region. The IPA announced today marks a step forward in Animoca Brands' strategy of building up its institutional capabilities and regulated footprint around the world, subject to applicable local approvals and licences.

