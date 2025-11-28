Azerbaijan Takes Bold Step With Offshore Wind Development Agreement
The project envisions the creation of a 600 MW offshore wind facility in the Caspian Sea, beginning with an initial phase of 200 MW.
Under the agreement, CEC will conduct research and technical studies within the designated marine zone to shape the project's next stages and ensure its effective implementation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment