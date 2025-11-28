Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Takes Bold Step With Offshore Wind Development Agreement

2025-11-28 10:06:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy and Clean Energy Capital (CEC) LLC, a subsidiary of Green Energy Company (AGEC) LLC, has signed an Implementation Agreement to advance a major offshore wind project, Trend reports via the ministry.

The project envisions the creation of a 600 MW offshore wind facility in the Caspian Sea, beginning with an initial phase of 200 MW.

Under the agreement, CEC will conduct research and technical studies within the designated marine zone to shape the project's next stages and ensure its effective implementation.

Trend News Agency

