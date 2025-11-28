Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
11 Dead, 2 Injured As Train Collides With Workers In China


2025-11-28 10:05:32
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Eleven people were killed and two others injured in the early hours of Thursday, after a test train collided with maintenance workers on the track in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province accident happened at the Luoyangzhen station in Kunming, according to the China's News Agency (Xinhua).The cause of the accident is under investigation, and the railway station has so far resumed operations.

train train collided China workers

Gulf Times

