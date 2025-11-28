Hyper AI Launches Audio Glasses On Kickstarter As An All-Scenario Recording Co-Pilot, Ahead Of CES 2026 Showcase

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A professional wearing Hyper AI Audio Glasses in a meeting room, gently pressing the left temple to start recording, with a laptop and notepad on the table."Hyper AI has launched its Audio Glasses on Kickstarter, turning everyday eyewear into an all-scenario recording co-pilot for calls, online meetings, and in-person conversations. With a simple long-press gesture and AI-powered transcripts, summaries, and translations, the project aims to make professional note-taking effortless-without changing how people talk, work, or travel. Hyper AI will also showcase the Hyper AI Glasses Series, including the Audio model, at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

Dover, DE - November 28, 2025 - Hyper AI today announced the launch of its Hyper AI Audio Glasses Kickstarter campaign, introducing a pair of everyday glasses that turn into an all-scenario recording co-pilot for modern professionals, founders, and remote teams. The company has also confirmed plans to showcase the Hyper AI Glasses Series, including the Audio model, at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

An all-scenario recording co-pilot you wear, not carry

Modern work happens everywhere:



on phone calls and VoIP apps,

in Zoom / Teams / Meet calls,

around conference tables, in airport lounges, cafés, and hotel lobbies.



Hyper AI Audio Glasses are built around a simple idea:

“When you choose to record, it should be easy. When you don't, nothing should be captured.”

Instead of asking users to carry an extra recorder, Hyper AI integrates a multi-microphone array and open-ear speakers directly into a lightweight eyewear frame. A long-press on the front of the left temple starts recording; another long-press stops it. Audio feedback in the glasses confirms“Recording” or“Stopped,” so users always know the current state without any lights, HUDs, or displays.

Once synced to the Hyper AI app, recordings can be transcribed, translated, and summarized into clear notes, action lists, and role-specific summaries.

Designed for full-journey capture: calls, meetings, and real-world conversations

The Audio Glasses are engineered to follow a user's entire day:



Phone & VoIP calls – capture both sides of the conversation when used together with the Hyper AI app.

Online meetings – keep a consistent microphone position near the user's mouth, independent of laptop or webcam.

In-person meetings – record in conference rooms, coworking spaces, or classrooms. Travel scenarios – document conversations with hotel staff, immigration officers, or local partners, then translate key moments later.



Across all these scenarios, the same long-press gesture controls recording, reducing friction and cognitive load.

How Hyper AI differs from other clip-on AI recorders

The market for AI-powered audio recorders has grown rapidly, led by card-sized devices and wearable pins that clip to a phone, shirt, or lanyard. These products excel at notes and call recording, but they are still separate gadgets that users must remember to carry, charge, attach, and position correctly.

Hyper AI Audio Glasses take a different approach:



Form factor – Instead of a card or pin, the microphones and speakers are embedded in everyday glasses that many professionals already wear throughout the day. There is no extra device to clip to the phone or place on the table.

Single gesture, all scenarios – Users rely on one consistent gesture-long-press on the left temple-for calls, online meetings, and in-person conversations, reducing mode switching and setup steps.

Discreet, hands-free operation – Because the recording control is built into the temple of the glasses, users can start or stop recording while keeping their posture natural in meetings and interviews. Audio-only feedback – Status is confirmed by voice prompts in the glasses, avoiding lights, displays, or HUD-like elements that might distract others.



Rather than replacing the broader category, Hyper AI's Audio Glasses complement existing solutions by focusing on “recording-first eyewear” for people who prefer to wear a single device from the first call of the day to the last meeting at night.

Upcoming CES 2026 showcase: Hyper AI Glasses Series

In addition to the Kickstarter launch, Hyper AI plans to showcase the Hyper AI Glasses Series at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, within the startup-focused Eureka Park area.

At CES, Hyper AI expects to demonstrate working prototypes of the Audio model and share an early roadmap for future Capture and Sports models. The company notes that these additional products are in active development, and specifications and timelines may evolve as testing and user feedback continue.

From raw audio to structured, multilingual notes

Each recording can be processed through the Hyper AI cloud service, turning hours of conversation into usable documentation:



Accurate transcripts with speaker turns.

Instant summaries for meetings, interviews, or brainstorms.

Templates for sales calls, investor updates, user research, and internal 1-on-1s. Translation across multiple languages, supporting cross-border business and travel scenarios.



The company emphasizes a privacy- and control-first design: recordings are always user-initiated, with no automatic background listening and no hidden recording features. Users choose which conversations to capture and when to sync them to the cloud.

Kickstarter campaign and early-backer rewards

The Hyper AI Audio Glasses campaign on Kickstarter offers a strictly limited Super Early Bird reward of just 100 units, with pricing starting from US$79 for the first 100 backers, followed by Early Bird and standard tiers as the campaign progresses.

Funds raised will be used to:



finalize engineering for production units,

complete firmware and app integrations, and scale manufacturing with the company's hardware partners.



As with all Kickstarter projects, backers are supporting a work-in-progress hardware product rather than purchasing an off-the-shelf item. Hyper AI plans to provide regular updates on prototype testing, certification, and production milestones throughout the campaign.

Quote from the creator

“We don't want people to change how they talk just because they're using AI,” said Jun Wang, partner at Tracup Inc.“Hyper AI Audio Glasses are designed to disappear into your routine-put them on in the morning, and whenever you need a recording co-pilot, a long-press on the left temple is all it takes. Everything else, from transcripts to summaries and translations, happens in the background.”

About Hyper AI

Hyper AI is a hardware-plus-software initiative by Tracup Inc., focusing on recording-first wearable AI devices for audio, capture, sports, and future vision applications. The Hyper AI ecosystem is being built to help professionals and frequent travelers remember what matters-from calls and meetings to interviews and informal conversations-while respecting local laws and user privacy.