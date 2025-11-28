EVDANCE Releases 2025 Home EV Charger Recommendations, Highlighting UL2594-Certified Safety And Major Black Friday Discounts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As electric vehicle adoption accelerates in the United States and around the world, home charging has become one of the most important considerations for new and existing EV owners. Today, EVDANCE, a leading provider of portable EV charging equipment, announced its official, emphasizing two key priorities for consumers:and a

With millions of homeowners preparing their residences for long-term EV ownership, EVDANCE's announcement arrives at a time when reliability, certification, and compatibility are more important than ever.

A Growing Need for Safety-Certified Home Charging Solutions

As EV charging devices become more powerful and more common in residential settings, safety standards have come under increased scrutiny.

EVDANCE confirmed that its full charger lineup is ETL-listed and tested according to the UL2594 standard, the benchmark for North American EV charging equipment.

UL2594 compliance covers:



Overcurrent and overvoltage protection

Overheating and undervoltage safeguards

Leakage and ground-fault protection

Automatic charging interruption under abnormal conditions Durability testing for long-term high-load operation



With safety concerns increasingly discussed among EV owners, EVDANCE's emphasis on transparent certification is aligned with broader 2025 consumer expectations.

EVDANCE 2025 Charger Lineup: Three Models for Different Home Setups

12A Level 1 Charger - Universal Compatibility with Standard Outlets

EVDANCE's 12A Level 1 charger uses the common NEMA 5-15 household outlet, making it ideal for EV owners living in apartments, older homes, or rental properties. It requires no electrician, provides overnight charging, and is available in both NACS (Tesla-compatible) and J1772 versions. Despite being the entry-level option, it meets full UL2594 and ETL requirements for daily home use.

24A Level 2 Charger - Faster Charging Using Existing Dryer Outlets

The 24A portable Level 2 charger is designed for homeowners seeking faster charging without installing a dedicated EV charging station. Supporting both NEMA 14-30 and NEMA 10-30 outlets, the charger is compatible with most dryer connections found in U.S. households. It delivers up to 5.76 kW, adding approximately 20–25 miles of range per hour, and is available for both Tesla NACS and J1772-equipped vehicles.

40A Level 2 Smart Charger - High Power with Full App Control

EVDANCE's flagship 40A charger connects via a NEMA 14-50 outlet and delivers up to 9.6 kW, providing one of the fastest home charging experiences in its class. A built-in smart app allows users to monitor charging status, schedule sessions for off-peak hours, track energy usage, and review charging history. The unit features an IP66 water-resistant design and a 25-foot cable, offering durability and flexibility for indoor and outdoor use.

Across all models, EVDANCE chargers include intelligent temperature monitoring, surge protection, and rugged enclosures designed to withstand year-round weather conditions.

Black Friday 2025 Promotion: 20% Off + Free Adapter

To support new EV owners preparing their homes for winter charging, EVDANCE announced its most significant promotion of the season:

20% OFF + Free Adapter

Code: 20EVDBLACK

Link:

This promotion applies to all EV chargers across NACS and J1772 versions, and is available for a limited time during the Black Friday period.







An EVDANCE spokesperson commented,

“Our mission is to provide EV owners with safe, certified, and easy-to-use charging solutions. As more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles in 2025, we want to ensure they have access to high-quality chargers backed by industry-leading safety standards. Our Black Friday promotion is designed to help more families upgrade their home charging setup with confidence.”



Industry Trends: Portable, Certified Chargers Becoming the New Standard

According to EVDANCE, interest in portable Level 2 chargers is rising faster than traditional wall-mounted charging stations. As homeowners seek flexible, installation-free solutions that work with existing outlets, the demand for certified portable chargers has surged.

The growing rollout of Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) across multiple automakers has also increased interest in chargers that support both NACS and J1772 connectors - a feature standard across all EVDANCE models.

About EVDANCE

EVDANCE is a consumer-focused EV charging brand specializing in safe, portable, and high-performance charging solutions for both Tesla NACS and J1772 electric vehicles. All EVDANCE chargers are ETL-certified and tested to UL2594 standards, delivering reliable charging performance for homes, garages, and outdoor environments. The company is committed to advancing accessible EV charging through flexible designs that eliminate the need for costly installations.

Media Contact

EVDANCE Marketing Team

Email:...

Website:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at