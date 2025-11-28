ASP Isotopes Announces Endowment Of New Photonics Chair At Wits University To Advance Photonics Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:) (“ASP Isotopes” or the“Company”), an advanced materials company focused on developing technologies and processes for the production of isotopes for multiple industries, today announced the establishment of a new Photonics Chair at the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (Wits University), through an endowment under a three-year donation agreement. Dr. Angela Dudley has been named as the inaugural incumbent of the new Photonics Chair.

The donation is expected to strengthen South Africa's photonics research capabilities by supporting the pioneering work of the Structured Light Laboratory in Wits' School of Physics by:

Supporting the Structured Light Lab's cutting-edge photonics research and development;Establishing a new Photonics Chair, with Dr. Angela Dudley at the helm, to drive excellence and innovation in the field; andProducing a pipeline of new students and candidates for ASP Isotopes.

“Our quantum enrichment programme, which is expanding rapidly from laboratory demonstrations to production plants, requires both thought leaders who outline the future of the core technology, and a skilled workforce. We believe that this new Chair will do exactly this: support fundamental research that is forward looking while producing excellently trained young talent,” commented Mr Robert Ainscow from ASP Isotopes.

Prof. Nithaya Chetty, the Dean of the Faculty of Science, says:“Wits is making tremendous strides in photonics and its applications, and this new Chair will undoubtedly advance Wits' research in this area. We are proud to host the inaugural Photonics Chair at Wits and look forward to seeing the impact of this partnership in society.”

Serving as the inaugural Photonics Chair, Dr. Angela Dudley will lead research that translates fundamental research in photonics into real-world applications. Internationally recognised for her work in structured light, Dr. Dudley brings a distinguished record of research excellence, mentorship, and global collaboration to the position.

“It is a tremendous honor to serve as the Photonics Chair at Wits,” commented Dr. Angela Dudley.“ASPI's commitment to advancing science provides the resources and partnerships needed to translate advanced photonics concepts into technologies that can benefit South Africa and the world. I am extremely grateful for ASPI's generosity and excited to support their work as we build a vibrant research programme and train the next generation of photonics innovators.”

Photonics – the science of generating and manipulating light – is transforming multiple sectors of society, from improving medical diagnostics through advanced imaging and laser-based treatments to strengthening communication networks with ultra-fast fibre optics. These technologies are driving innovation across healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, security, renewable energy and quantum computing.

Prof. Andrew Forbes, a trailblazer in this area from the Wits School of Physics, says:“This initiative fits perfectly with our national quantum strategy – to work with industry to convert science into new economies. This new Chair, together with the context of quantum enrichment by ASPI is a good example of how quantum-inspired solutions can create a better tomorrow for all.”

About ASP Isotopes:

ASP Isotopes Inc. is a development stage advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes to produce isotopes for use in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process (“ASP technology”). The Company's initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector using Quantum Enrichment technology that the Company is developing. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28, which will enable quantum computing, and Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. We believe the ASP technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit

About the Structured Light Laboratory:

The Structured Light Laboratory ( ) at Wits University pioneers research in controlling and shaping light for applications ranging from imaging and sensing to communications and quantum technologies. The laboratory is recognised globally for its creative approaches to laser technology and quantum optics with its contributions to both fundamental science and practical implementation.

About Wits University:

The University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University, ) is renowned for over 100 years of academic and research excellence. As a leading African institution, Wits produces world-class research that is locally relevant and globally competitive, fostering a vibrant intellectual community dedicated to social impact and scientific discovery.

Contact:

Investor relations

...