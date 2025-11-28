Secondary Macronutrients Market Trends, Strategies And Growth Opportunities To 2030 - Emerging Trends In Slow-Release Macronutrients Technologies To Boost Agricultural Sustainability

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secondary Macronutrients Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Secondary Macronutrients Market, valued at USD 38.20 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 3.73% to reach USD 47.59 Billion by 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by escalating global food demand, necessitating intensified agricultural practices that deplete natural soil fertility, alongside increasing farmer awareness regarding the benefits of balanced crop nutrition for improving both crop quality and resilience.

Key Market Drivers

The increasing global food demand serves as a primary driver for the secondary macronutrients market, as agricultural systems worldwide strive to enhance yields and meet the nutritional needs of a growing population. Intensive cultivation practices deplete essential soil nutrients, requiring targeted replenishment to maintain productivity.

According to the OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2024-2033, published by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in July 2024, global food consumption is projected to increase by 1.2% annually, directly necessitating greater agricultural output and, consequently, increased fertilizer application.

Concurrently, rising awareness of soil nutrient deficiencies is significantly influencing market growth. Farmers and agricultural professionals are increasingly recognizing the critical roles of calcium, magnesium, and sulfur in crop health and productivity beyond primary nutrients. This heightened understanding leads to more precise and balanced fertilization strategies.

Key Market Challenges

A significant challenge impeding market expansion for secondary macronutrients is the growing regulatory scrutiny and environmental concerns related to nutrient runoff and water pollution. These concerns directly hamper market growth by imposing stricter fertilizer application policies and influencing product formulations globally.

Manufacturers face increased compliance costs and the necessity for product reformulation to align with evolving environmental standards, which can delay market entry for new products and increase operational expenses.

Key Market Trends

The advancements in slow- and controlled-release secondary macronutrient technologies represent a significant market trend by enhancing nutrient use efficiency and minimizing environmental impact. These innovative formulations deliver nutrients over extended periods, aligning with crop uptake patterns and reducing the frequency of application and potential leaching.

The fertilizer industry is increasingly committed to sustainable practices and actively exploring new technologies, as highlighted by The Fertilizer Institute's 2023 Industry Trends Survey. This strategic focus drives demand for solutions that improve agricultural sustainability, with companies investing in their capabilities; for example, GreenTechnologies, a producer of slow-release biobased fertilizers, received a USDA Fertilizer Production and Expansion Program Grant in 2023 to support its production upgrades and expansion. Such technological progression provides economic benefits to farmers through reduced input costs and improved crop yields, stimulating market expansion for these specialized products.

Key Market Players Profiled:



Nutrien Ltd

Yara International ASA

The Mosaic Company

Israel Chemicals Ltd

K+S Aktiengesellschaft AG

Nufarm Ltd

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corp Ltd

Koch Industries Inc

Coromandel International Ltd Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Secondary Macronutrients Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Nutrient:



Calcium

Magnesium Others

By Crop Type:



Cereals And Grains

Oilseeds And Pulses

Fruits And Vegetables Others

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes