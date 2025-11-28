403
Readybid Debuts Real-Time Sourcing Progress Monitor To Improve Visibility Across Global Hotel RFP Cycles
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 28 November 2025: ReadyBid, the industry's leading hotel RFP and hotel procurement software provider, has launched its Real-Time Sourcing Progress Monitor, a powerful visualization tool that tracks every stage of the hotel RFP lifecycle with live status updates and detailed performance indicators. This new feature is designed to offer procurement leaders full transparency and control over global sourcing cycles, ensuring that all hotel bidding events stay on track and meet strategic deadlines.
The Real-Time Sourcing Progress Monitor displays supplier engagement levels, submission timelines, pending actions, evaluation milestones, and approval stages in a unified, dynamic interface. Organizations running large-scale hotel sourcing programs across multiple regions can now see the full picture of their active hotel RFP events without relying on manual updates or offline spreadsheets.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, noted that enterprises often struggle to maintain visibility into sourcing progress when managing multiple RFPs simultaneously. He said ReadyBid's new system brings clarity and predictability to the process by keeping teams aligned and informed at all times. This enhancement elevates ReadyBid's position as the most comprehensive hotel RFP tool for global organizations.
The Sourcing Progress Monitor integrates effortlessly with ReadyBid's hotel sourcing tool, allowing procurement teams to identify bottlenecks, accelerate slow response cycles, and ensure better participation from suppliers. It also enhances the accuracy of standardized hotel RFP templates by ensuring all required steps are visible and properly executed before moving forward.
This innovation supports corporations seeking stronger governance, improved efficiency, and enhanced decision-making across their hotel procurement workflows. With automated visibility and real-time accuracy, ReadyBid continues to reshape the future of business travel management and global hotel sourcing.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a San Diego-based provider of hotel RFP, hotel sourcing, and business travel management automation technology. Its platform enables enterprises and TMCs to simplify sourcing, improve negotiation outcomes, and optimize visibility across global hotel procurement programs. To learn more, visit or email [email protected].
