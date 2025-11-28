Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army Holds Next Training Session

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Pursuant to the training plan of the current year, the next training session involving a group of reservists was held in the Combined Arms Army within the joint actions with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a statement, Trend reports.

Reservists were handed out military uniforms and other types of supplies after they went through registration and medical examination procedures.

Enlightening talks on various topics were held with them. Military regulations and relevant legislation were brought to attention, and safety rules were conveyed.

In alignment with the operational framework of the session, a series of activities were executed in accordance with the established daily regimen. Instructional modules on integrated combat operations and niche skill development were facilitated, alongside live-fire drills utilizing individual weapon systems.