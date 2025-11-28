China's BYD Recalls Nearly 89,000 Evs Regulator Cites Battery Output Concerns



Chinese EV giant BYD Co (BYDDY, BYDDF) is recalling 88,981 plug-in hybrid vehicles in China over concerns regarding their batteries, the Chinese market regulator said on Friday.

According to the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), the recall includes Qin Plus DM-i vehicles made between January 2021 and September 2023. Some of these vehicles may have limited battery power output due to inconsistencies in the battery pack manufacturing, the regulator said.

Concerns And Fixes

The recall was initiated following a defect probe by the agency. According to SAMR, the issue could prevent the vehicle from operating as a pure electric model in extreme cases.

Following diagnostics, if an abnormality is detected in the battery, the BYD dealership will replace it free of cost to the customer, the agency noted.

BYD's EV Sales

BYD is China's largest EV maker. The company stopped making purely internal combustion engine vehicles in March 2022 and, since then, has made“new energy vehicles,” a wider term that encompasses both battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

As of the end of October this year, the company had sold over 3.7 million vehicles, marking a year-on-year growth of about 14%. This included roughly 1.8 million battery-electric passenger vehicles, 1.8 million plug-in hybrid passenger vehicles, and a small number of commercial vehicles.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BYDDF stayed within the 'neutral' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'low' levels.

BYDDF stock has gained about 13% over the past 12 months.

