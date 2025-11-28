Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Starbucks Union Strike Spreads To Over 120 Stores, Workers Press For Higher Pay

2025-11-28 09:00:39
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Starbucks Workers Union on Friday announced the expansion of its strike against Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) to more than 120 stores and 85 cities as it demands higher pay and increased staffing at the coffee chain's outlets.

The union stated that more than 2,500 baristas have now joined its strike over unfair labor practices (ULP), adding that the current protest is the longest one in Starbucks' history.

“It's time for Brian Niccol and Starbucks executives to stop stalling and cut the excuses,” said Michelle Eisen, Starbucks Workers United spokesperson.

AsiaNet News

