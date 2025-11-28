Core AI To Deliver Q3 2025 Business Update And Preview 2026 Outlook
Miami, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHAI) (“ Core AI” or the“ Company”), a global AI driven mobile games developer and publisher, today announced it will host an investor conference call at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, December 4, 2025. During the call, management will review operational progress and outline strategic developments and priorities aimed at driving sustainable long-term growth.
Conference Call Information
Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025
Time: 4 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free: 1-877-451-6152; Code: 13757406
International: 1-201-389-0879; Code: 13757406
Webcast Link:
Conference Call Replay Information
Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Passcode: 13757406
About Core AI Holdings, Inc.
Core AI Holdings, Inc. is an international AI driven mobile games developer and publisher headquartered in Miami. We create entertaining games for millions of players worldwide, while empowering other developers to deliver player-focused apps and games to enthusiasts. Core AI's mission is to harness the power of artificial intelligence to build transformative and scalable offerings across multiple verticals. Since our launch we have developed and co-developed over 2,200 games, driven over 800 million downloads, and generated a global footprint of over 40 million users from over 140 countries.
Visit to learn more.
Core AI Investor Relations:
Brett Maas Hayden IR
...
646-536-7331
- END -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Canary Capital Launches Spot XRP ETF (XRPC), Delivering Simplified Access To A Foundational Blockchain Asset
CommentsNo comment