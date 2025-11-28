A2C Launches Featured Product One-Lock Pro For Black Friday

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, an outdoor-focused mounting brand, has launched the One-Lock Pro Series, always ready to accompany users - No Twisting. No Guessing. A complete all-in-one solution that eliminates all frustration, serving as a companion through every journey across mountain trails, varied routes, open roads, and the pulse of the city.

The One-Lock Pro Series Phone Mount was created to give users greater ease and confidence when securing their phone on a bike, motorcycle, or in your car - keeping the view clear and the device steady, no matter how dynamic the conditions become.









Unlike traditional mounts that require two-handed operation, the One-Lock Pro revolutionizes the experience with one-handed use. Peter, the CEO of A2C, noted, "There have been frustrations from users regarding mounts that are difficult to install, feel unstable, or offer limited adjustability. The One-Lock Pro addresses all of these issues with its one-click locking mechanism, quick installation, and an equally simple one-squeeze release for fast removal. A clear, reassuring 'click' confirms when the phone is securely locked in place. This product is not just improving the experience; it is redefining what a mount can be."





The One-Lock Pro allows triple-stage adjustment even after the phone is securely locked in - including 360-degree rotation and dual ball-joint tilt control at both the head and base, offering limitless positioning flexibility for the perfect viewing angle anytime.

With effortless one-handed operation, users can quickly fine-tune the setup for clear visibility and a stable viewing experience.

Wherever the road leads, the One-Lock Pro keeps user's device steady - and their focus exactly where it belongs.





The mount is built with a multi-material structure designed for long-lasting durability.

High-performance polymers and aircraft-grade aluminum are used in key areas to ensure dependable performance across diverse real-world conditions. Every metal surface is treated with a UV-resistant anodized finish, providing lasting strength and corrosion resistance-even after extended exposure to sunlight.

The A2C One-Lock Pro Series case delivers“one case, endless possibilities,” with full support for MagSafe and Qi wireless charging. Paired with the One-Lock Universal Adapter, any phone can attach quickly and securely to all One-Lock mounts - giving non-MagSafe devices the same seamless compatibility across the entire One-Lock ecosystem.

About A2C

A2C is committed to seamlessly integrating technology into everyday life, offering all-in-one solutions for the ways people travel, move, and explore. The mission is to reshape how devices are secured on the go through mounting products that are innovative, adaptable, and built for real use.

Every A2C product is designed to meet the demands of real-world conditions, giving users a more convenient, secure, and connected experience-wherever life takes them.

Behind A2C is a team that genuinely loves the outdoors, sports, and the pace of everyday life. This passion drives the design of products that stay in step with how people move.

A2C - Adaptive to Change. The invisible support behind every adventure.

