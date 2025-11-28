Encore Technologies Commences Trading On The CSE, Advancing Its Intelligent Infrastructure Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Technologies Corp. (CSE: ENCR) (the "Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading at market open today on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the“CSE”) under the symbol“ENCR”.

The listing follows the successful completion of the Company's initial public offering on November 27, 2025.

CEO Commentary

“We're excited to mark this milestone and begin our journey as a public company,” said Stephen Kukucha, CEO of Encore Technologies.“Our vision is to bring intelligent infrastructure to the forefront by leveraging sensing, automation, and data to modernize how energy and operational systems run in the real world. Going public enables us to accelerate product development, broaden our partner ecosystem, and pursue strategic acquisitions that strengthen our technology stack. We're building deliberately and for the long term, with a focus on high-value, scalable solutions.”

Encore's Growth Strategy

Encore enters the public markets with a focused roadmap built around three core areas of focus:

1. Platform Development & Commercial Deployment



The Company is advancing its data-driven operational platform, which integrates remote data capture, intelligent devices, and automated analytics to improve efficiency, safety, and sustainability across energy systems and built-environment infrastructure.

2. Strategic Acquisitions



Encore intends to evaluate and pursue acquisitions of complementary technologies, particularly companies specializing in advanced sensing, robotics-enabled monitoring, automation tools, and remote operations infrastructure. These acquisitions are designed to accelerate market entry and expand Encore's capabilities.

3. Industry Partnerships & Market Expansion



The Company will continue developing strategic relationships with utilities, infrastructure operators, engineering firms, and government partners to embed Encore's solutions within real-world operational environments. The focus is on markets where intelligent monitoring and automated data workflows can materially reduce cost, energy use, and operational risk.

About Encore Technologies Corp.

Encore Technologies Corp. builds and invests in technology ventures that advance intelligent infrastructure, energy systems, and data-driven operations. Leveraging automation, advanced sensing, intelligent devices, and real-time analytics, the Company develops platforms that improve the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of real-world systems. Encore continues to evaluate opportunities to acquire or develop complementary technologies that strengthen monitoring, remote data capture, and connected operations in the built environment.

For further information contact:

Stephen Kukucha

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 359-2137

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding, among other things, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE, the Company's business strategy, future development plans, expected operational initiatives, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as“expects,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“plans,”“estimates,”“may,”“could,”“would,”“should,” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: the timing of commencement of trading; risks related to early-stage technology businesses; dependence on key personnel; market, economic, and interest rate conditions; the ability to attract clients and strategic partners; the timing, scope, and success of platform development; liquidity risks and limited trading market for the Company's common shares; and the risks described under the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's final long form prospectus dated October 23, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.