Komo Ressources Group (KOREG) Makes History As First Gabonese Private Operator To Deliver First Oil At Autour Field

Gabon has entered a new chapter in its energy evolution. For the first time ever, a private national oil company has opened a new field and delivered first oil. Komo Ressources Group (KOREG), a rising indigenous operator, has officially brought the Autour field onstream, producing its first barrels on November 27, 2025. The milestone marks a defining moment for Gabon's upstream sector, showcasing the strength of empowered local companies and reinforcing the country's commitment to revitalizing onshore production.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) strongly welcomes this achievement. KOREG's success demonstrates what becomes possible when national companies are supported, trusted and encouraged to lead. It affirms the Chamber's long-standing message that African operators, when given the room to perform, can drive real production growth, deliver real value and anchor long-term energy security.

KOREG's road to first oil has been a story of determination, technical discipline and strategic execution. After signing an exploration and production sharing agreement with the Ministry of Petroleum in April 2024, the company moved swiftly to transform Autour into a producing asset. A development contract was awarded to international service provider China Oil HBP Group in July 2024, marking the official start of commercial exploitation. From there, KOREG delivered a fully new central processing facility (CPF), drilled two wells and advanced the project through the final stages of commissioning. Less than two years after the exploration and production sharing agreement signing, the company turned Autour into a producing field – a remarkable accomplishment for a first-time national operator.

This progress reflects a sector operating with clear policy direction and active government support. Under President Brice Oligui Nguema and Minister of Oil and Gas Sosthène Nguema Nguema, Gabon has implemented a pro-development agenda that prioritizes new investment, fresh exploration activity and stronger local participation. The government's ongoing reforms – from updating petroleum laws to introducing a dual legal framework and modernizing labor standards – are establishing a more competitive, more accountable and more investor-friendly upstream environment. KOREG's success is an early example of what these reforms are designed to unlock.

For the AEC, first oil at Autour is a powerful signal. It shows that Gabon's upstream future is not limited to the contributions of long-established international operators, strong as they remain, but will increasingly be shaped by domestic players stepping forward with capability and ambition. KOREG has proven that Gabonese companies can deliver the technical work, manage complex timelines and bring new barrels to market, even in a competitive global landscape. This is precisely the kind of indigenous leadership the Chamber has consistently advocated for across Africa.

“First oil from the Autour field is not just a win for KOREG; it is a win for Gabon,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.“This achievement shows that when national companies are empowered, they rise to the challenge. KOREG's performance is a strong sign that Gabon's upstream future will be increasingly defined by the success of its own people, its own engineers and its own operators.”

With first oil now flowing, KOREG has positioned itself as a catalyst for Gabon's upstream renewal, demonstrating how local capability, clear regulation and investor confidence can work together to deliver new production. As Gabon pushes to unlock deepwater prospects, revitalize mature assets and expand onshore development, the Chamber expects more national companies to follow KOREG's lead. For now, Autour stands as a historic milestone – a field opened by a private Gabonese operator, developed at speed, executed with modern local capacity and now delivering new barrels for the country. The AEC congratulates KOREG on this landmark achievement and reaffirms its support for Gabon's drive to grow production, deepen local participation and build a resilient, competitive and proudly African energy sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.