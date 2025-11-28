Poly Coated Kraft Paper Industry Report: Competitive Landscape And Future Prospects

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Poly Coated Kraft Paper Market?The market size of poly coated kraft paper has experienced stable expansion in the past few years. The expected growth trajectory indicates an increase from $4.48 billion in 2024 to $4.69 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The historical period's growth was spurred by factors like the evolution of the packaging industry, the surge in e-commerce, the prevailing sustainability trend, consumers' preference for eco-friendly alternatives, and the needs of food packaging.

Expectations are high for considerable expansion in the poly coated kraft paper market in the coming years, with projections of it flourishing to reach $5.92 billion by 2029, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include an elevated focus on sustainable packaging, an increase in biodegradable packing, rigorous environmental constraints, and a surge in customization and branding. Notable trends during this period will likely be the rise in customization for branding and marketing purposes, the enlargement of e-commerce packaging solutions, adherence to food safety regulations, an upswing in healthcare and pharmaceutical packaging, as well as the preference for water-based coatings.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Poly Coated Kraft Paper Market?

The surge in the poly-coated kraft paper market can be attributed to the rising demand for eco-friendly packaging. This kind of packaging, which prioritizes being recyclable, safe for both individuals and the environment, and made from recycled constituents, is what defines eco-friendly packaging. Poly-coated kraft paper is produced from pure kraft paper with a polyethylene exterior, providing an eco-friendly substitute to waxed or bituminized paper. The crafting of kraft paper employs minimal chemicals, making it more environmentally friendly. For instance, Trivium Packaging, a packaging firm based in the Netherlands, reported in April 2023 that 82% of consumers are prepared to spend more for sustainable packaging, a rise of 4 percentage points from 2022. The study also revealed that 71% of consumers make purchasing decisions based on the sustainability of the product's packaging, and 63% are less likely to buy products with packaging detrimental to the environment. Hence, eco-friendly packaging propels the growth of the poly-coated kraft paper market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Poly Coated Kraft Paper Market?

Major players in the Poly Coated Kraft Paper include:

. WestRock Company

. Acorn Paper Products Company

. Billerud AB

. Canadian Kraft Paper Industries Ltd.

. Canfor Corporation

. Delta Paper

. Gascogne Group

. Georgia-Pacific LLC

. International Paper Company

. Mondi PLC

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Poly Coated Kraft Paper Market?

There is an increasing trend of product innovation in the poly-coated kraft paper market. Companies leading in this market are crafting innovative sustainable solutions to cement their market standing. For example, BillerudKorsnäs, a paper mill firm based in Sweden, unveiled a new sack paper named Performance White Barrier in July 2022. This product removes the need for typical plastic film barriers in paper sacks. Its unique design includes a coating that takes the place of the plastic film, providing a comparable shelf-life and other performance parameters to conventional alternatives. This sack paper is positioned for use in diverse applications, such as animal food, construction materials, chemical substances, dry food, and mineral items.

What Segments Are Covered In The Poly Coated Kraft Paper Market Report?

The poly coated kraft paper market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Grade: Unbleached, Bleached, Natural

2) By Packaging Formats: Bags, Sacks, Pouches, Envelopes

3) By End Use: Food And Beverages, Building And Construction, Automotive, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Electrical And Electronics, Chemicals And Agrochemicals, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Unbleached: Natural Unbleached, Recycled Unbleached

2) By Bleached: White Bleached, Colored Bleached

3) By Natural: Natural Brown, Natural White

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Poly Coated Kraft Paper Market?

In 2024, the poly coated kraft paper market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. North America, however, is predicted to be the region with the most rapid growth in the forthcoming period. The market report encompasses various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

