Qatar Poised As Regional Powerhouse For AI And Quantum Computing

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is rapidly burgeoning as a key hub for artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing innovation in the Middle East, as industry leaders highlight the growing ecosystem for advanced computing and digital infrastructure during the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC) Doha.

According to Marta P Estarellas, CEO of Spanish quantum computing startup Qilimanjaro, the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing is driving digital transformation.

“Now we are seeing a boom in AI. Everything is AI, from platforms like OpenAI to operational pipelines within companies. What we are trying to do with these models is make our lives easier,” Estarellas told The Peninsula.“But it's important to remember that AI model training doesn't happen in the cloud alone. It happens in real infrastructure in data centers, and as AI and data volumes grow, computing demands are expected to double by 2030.”

To meet this demand, the Spanish firm has been integrating quantum computing platforms with traditional data centers. The company's first client in the MENA region was the Technology Innovation Institute in Abu Dhabi, a pioneer in building quantum computing labs. Another major client is the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, one of the world's largest supercomputing centers, where Qilimanjaro has integrated its quantum computers into AI factories and supercomputing operations.

Estarellas emphasised the strategic importance of sovereign computing capabilities.“Countries like China and the US are heavily investing in supercomputing because they understand its power. Europe has similar initiatives. Governments are developing their own quantum strategies to protect technology and ensure data sovereignty,” she explained.“It's critical to have resources locally to secure data and computation, whether CPUs, GPUs, or quantum computers.”

Highlighting Qatar's emerging ecosystem in this space, Estarellas noted early signs of academic and research initiatives exploring quantum technologies.“I spoke with local university professors working in this field, and I see an ecosystem that is rising. I hope that next year we will see more talks and initiatives coming from the region itself.”

Estarellas also praised the organisation of MWC Doha, contrasting it with the larger Barcelona edition.“Barcelona is very big and sometimes difficult to navigate. Doha was more intimate, easier to connect with people, and very well organised. I really enjoyed the city and the conference, and next time I will make sure to spend more time here,” she said.

The industry leader also stressed that the company plans to expand its footprint in the MENA region.“We are currently shaping our internationalisation strategy. There is appetite and a strong market potential in Qatar for building infrastructure, and we definitely need to be here,” Estarellas added.