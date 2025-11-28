MMG Expands Into London With DOOH Buy

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Multiply Media Group, a subsidiary of 2PointZero Group PJSC, has completed the full acquisition of London Lites, a prominent digital Out-of-Home operator in London, signalling a bold step in its UK expansion strategy. The acquisition, which transfers 100 per cent ownership to MMG, integrates more than 65 high-visibility digital screens across central London into the group's portfolio under the Backlite UK brand.

London Lites is recognised for premium digital signage, including landmark installations like The Cube at Flannels on Oxford Street, a multi-panel display frequently used by global brands seeking maximum visibility. The operator also brings to MMG an experienced local management team and a development pipeline covering London and other major UK cities.

By absorbing London Lites, MMG immediately gains scale in one of Europe's most competitive outdoor advertising markets, combining the newly acquired screens with the 11 ultra-premium UK sites already developed by Wildstone under its network. According to MMG leadership, the consolidation offers clear synergies - access to established infrastructure, sales teams and prime-location inventory without incurring the overhead of building a standalone operation.

Executives at 2PointZero Group highlight that London Lites offered one of the most recognisable premium DOOH portfolios in the UK. The integration, they claim, will accelerate market expansion and unlock programmatic advertising potential by bringing data-driven monetisation tools and improved yield across the enlarged network. Backlite UK is thus positioned to offer advertisers a compelling platform for context-driven and high-impact campaigns across the city's busiest corridors.

MMG's Group CEO noted that the acquisition aligns with the company's ambition to build a global portfolio of premium out-of-home assets, underpinned by technology and strategic market presence. The move reflects broader industry trends in which demand for digital outdoor advertising is growing, driven by advertisers seeking measurable reach, flexibility, and the ability to deploy data-informed campaigns.

London Lites' founder expressed confidence in the transition, saying that the team's talent and commitment had built a strong foundation over the years, and that joining MMG provides a robust platform for future growth under a globally minded owner. For advertisers and brands operating in London, the acquisition could mean access to a larger, more diversified DOOH network with enhanced capabilities and service offerings.

