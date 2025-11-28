OPPEIN Drives Sustainability With Green Factory Certification And '3R' Principle

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Listed among the 2024 Top 500 Asian Brands, OPPEIN has earned world-class recognition not only for its custom cabinet quality but also for its commitment to sustainable manufacturing and living. This commitment is exemplified by its manufacturing facilities. In 2024 and 2025, the OPPEIN Qingyuan factory was designated as a Green Factory by the Guangdong Province government and a National Green Factory by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

OPPEIN Green Factory

The Green Factory designation is only awarded to companies that demonstrate excellence in land intensification, clean production, waste resource recovery, and low-carbon energy use, making them core implementers of green manufacturing. This official recognition underscores OPPEIN's consistent efforts in process improvement and product innovation, ensuring an eco-friendly approach at every stage of production.

OPPEIN "3R" Principle

This focus on sustainability is foundational to OPPEIN. Since its founding, the company has adhered to a green development strategy guided by the 3R principle: "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle."

"Reduce"

OPPEIN actively reduces its environmental footprint by identifying climate risks and opportunities, adjusting its energy structure, and optimizing its resource use. A key initiative is the use of Photovoltaic (PV) Projects to lower CO2 emissions. With a total installed PV system capacity of 56.13 megawatts (including projects under construction), OPPEIN could generate 41,060.38 megawatt-hours of electricity to support its operation. This accounts for 11.39% of the company's clean energy use, resulting in annual savings of 12,500 tons of standard coal and a reduction of approximately 27,400 tons of CO2 emissions.

Furthermore, OPPEIN's Formaldehyde-Free Program underscores its dedication to minimizing indoor air pollution. The company has established an internal standard for formaldehyde emissions of just 0.02 mg/m3, surpassing stringent international benchmarks like China's ENF, Japan's F4-Star, and Europe's E1 standards.

OPPEIN's green panels utilize patented Nano-Active Purification Technology to continuously break down formaldehyde at a molecular level, achieving a consistent 82.4% purification rate. In 2025, the OPPEIN green panel won a 2024–2025 Bronze A' Design Award in the Furniture Accessories, Hardware, and Materials category.

"Reuse"

In its supply chain, OPPEIN prioritizes sustainable sourcing, choosing FSC/FM-certified suppliers for wooden boards to protect virgin forests and support forest sustainability. The company has also enhanced its packaging methods by utilizing intelligent systems to stack panels and accessories efficiently, and employing reusable materials to ensure eco-friendly and safe delivery. Additionally, OPPEIN has progressively replaced wooden pallets with durable steel pallets throughout its logistics network to minimize wood waste.

"Recycle"

A significant recycling achievement involves wastewater management. According to the 2024 OPPEIN ESG report, the company has established a mature system for recycling water from kitchen countertop production. Wastewater from waterjet cutting, edge milling, and polishing was collected and cleansed through a sedimentation system, then reused in the manufacturing process, thereby extending the lifecycle of this vital resource.

OPPEIN's environmental stewardship extends beyond its operations and factory management. In 2020, the company established a foundation dedicated to ecological and environmental protection, which has donated approximately CNY 1 million to support local government greening programs. These actions not only improve local ecosystems but also demonstrate OPPEIN's comprehensive determination to build a more sustainable future.