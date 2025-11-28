Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 20 November 2025 to 26 November 2025 Share Buyback Program

On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 20 November 2025 to 26 November 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 43 407 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 20 November 2025 to 26 November 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 20 November 2025 Euronext Brussels - MTF CBOE - MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 21 November 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 592 35.61 36.15 34.15 199 131 MTF CBOE 4 732 35.59 36.15 34.10 168 412 MTF Turquoise 730 35.78 36.10 35.35 26 119 MTF Aquis 910 35.74 36.10 34.65 32 523 24 November 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 37.39 37.85 36.60 224 340 MTF CBOE 5 000 37.39 37.90 37.10 186 950 MTF Turquoise 500 37.46 37.80 37.15 18 730 MTF Aquis 500 37.46 37.85 37.15 18 730 25 November 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 000 36.96 37.30 36.25 258 720 MTF CBOE 3 000 36.96 37.25 36.40 110 880 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 26 November 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 721 36.87 37.15 36.65 247 803 MTF CBOE 2 722 36.85 37.00 36.65 100 306 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 43 407 36.67 37.90 34.10 1 592 644

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 200 shares during the period from 20 November 2025 to 26 November 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 714 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 20 November 2025 to 26 November 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 20 November 2025 400 34.70 34.80 34.60 13 880 21 November 2025 1 000 33.92 34.00 33.70 33 920 24 November 2025 200 37.10 37.10 37.10 7 420 25 November 2025 1 400 36.77 37.10 36.30 51 478 26 November 2025 1 200 36.78 36.90 36.70 44 136 Total 4 200 150 834





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 20 November 2025 400 35.05 35.10 35.00 14 020 21 November 2025 3 700 35.47 36.30 34.20 131 239 24 November 2025 2 500 37.18 37.80 36.40 92 950 25 November 2025 1 000 37.06 37.20 36.80 37 060 26 November 2025 114 37.30 37.30 37.30 4 252 Total 7 714 279 521

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 27 805 shares.

On 26 November 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 154 502 own shares, or 4.16% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

p251128E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement