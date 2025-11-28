IT Service Management Market To Reach USD 47.88 Billion By 2032, Owing To Rising Digital Transformation And Cloud Adoption Report By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2025E
|USD 14.77 Billion
|Market Size by 2033
|USD 47.88 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 15.94% From 2026 to 2033
|Base Year
|2025
|Forecast Period
|2026-2033
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
|. By Component (Solution, Services)
. By Technology (Configuration Management, Performance Management, Network Management, Database Management System, Other Applications)
. By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises)
. By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)
. By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Government, Others)
|Customization Scope
|Available upon request
|Pricing
|Available upon request
Recent Developments:
- 2025: Announced a strategic partnership with Anthropic to integrate its Claude AI models into IBM's enterprise software, aiming to enhance AI capabilities within ITSM solutions. 2024: Introduced new functionalities in Jira Service Management to automate alert and issue remediation flows, enhancing operational efficiency.
