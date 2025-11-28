IT Service Management Market To Reach USD 47.88 Billion By 2032, Owing To Rising Digital Transformation And Cloud Adoption Report By SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IT Service Management Market size was valued at USD 14.77 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 47.88 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.94% during the forecast period (2026-2033).

The market for IT service management is expanding rapidly as a result of growing cloud usage, digital transformation, and industry-wide demand for effective IT operations. Organizations are prioritizing automation, AI-driven service management, and self-service portals to enhance user experience and operational efficiency.





U.S. IT Service Management Market was valued at USD 4.56 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 14.63 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.67% from 2026-2033.

The U.S. IT Service Management Market is growing due to increased enterprise digitization, widespread cloud usage, and rising need for AI-driven automation. Strong focus on IT governance, compliance, and enhanced service delivery further promotes adoption across major industries.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, Solution Segment Dominated with 69% Share in 2025; Services is the Fastest-growing Segment in the Market

Solution segment dominated the IT Service Management Market in 2025 due to widespread enterprise adoption for incident management, asset tracking, and workflow automation. Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 owing to increasing demand for managed ITSM services, consulting, integration, and support.

By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Segment Dominated with 68% Share in 2025; SMEs is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR in the Market

Large Enterprises segment dominated the IT Service Management Market in 2025 as these organizations have complex IT infrastructure, higher budgets, and stringent operational requirements. SMEs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 due to increasing digital transformation initiatives and affordability of cloud-based ITSM solutions.

By Technology, Network Management Dominated with Around 29% Share in 2025; Performance Management is the Fastest-growing CAGR in the Market

Network Management segment dominated the IT Service Management Market in 2025 because enterprises require robust monitoring and management of IT networks to ensure uptime, performance, and reliability. Performance Management segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 due to rising focus on monitoring IT service efficiency, resource utilization, and service-level agreements.

By Vertical, IT & Telecom Led the Market with 27% Share in 2025; Healthcare is the Fastest-growing Segment in the Market

IT & Telecom segment dominated the IT Service Management Market in 2025 owing to extensive IT infrastructure, high service demand, and complex network environments in this sector. Healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 due to increasing adoption of ITSM for hospital IT management, patient data security, and workflow automation.

By Deployment, Cloud Segment Dominated with 63% Share in 2025 and is also Expected to be the Fastest-growing Segment Globally

Cloud segment dominated the IT Service Management Market in 2025 due to its scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, enabling organizations to manage IT services efficiently without heavy on-premises infrastructure.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the IT Service Management Market in 2025 with the highest revenue share of about 44% due to widespread adoption of advanced ITSM solutions, strong presence of key vendors, and well-established IT infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 17.92% from 2026-2033 due to increasing digital transformation initiatives, rising cloud adoption, and expanding IT infrastructure in emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan.

Key Players:



ServiceNow

Atlassian

BMC Software

Ivanti

Microsoft

Broadcom

Kaseya + Datto

Freshworks

Zoho (ManageEngine)

SolarWinds

TeamDynamix

IBM

EasyVista

TOPdesk

SysAid

Cherwell (Ivanti)

InvGate

Alemba

Access Group Aranda Software

