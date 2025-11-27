Punnch Radio Launches As The Next Big Powerhouse In Urban Media And Culture

Punnch Radio WODS Punnch Radio is a next-generation media platform fusing street-level culture live events and cutting-edge technology to amplify independent voices and urban entertainment Founded in Jacksonville Florida the station moves at the speed of the streets covering music comedy lifestyle and community stories with the energy and authenticity of a movement not just a media company.

Co-owned by four creatives with deep roots in entertainment business and culture WODS stands for Word On The Streets real stories real people and real opportunities The brand sits in the same conversation as major outlets like TMZ and The Breakfast Club while staying closer to the pavement directly connected to the culture it represents.

With co-owners Carl Marshall aka EC aka Neighborhood Trump Pilar France aka Pumpkin Fredrick Sanders aka ShoNuff and their strategic partner George GMan Price the original GMan of HIPHOP this collaboration of talents and swag is sure to explode the airwaves Punnch Radio doesn't just report culture it engineers it.

Their platform integrates AIpowered tools to streamline communications outreach and audience engagement NFT and directtoconsumer models for exclusive content merchandise and fan access Advanced promotional and analytics technology linking digital marketing to realworld performance ticket sales merch drops and event impact.

2026 is going to draw a lot of publicity in the world of radio and this crew is sure to draw enormous ratings Stay tuned and become a follower.

Connect with Punnch Radio:



Instagram: @wodspunnchradio

Official Radio Website: editors?uuid=1e5600d4-bc47-4ba9-abf2-3d2d44905513