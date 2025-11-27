HAPPY THANKSGIVING AND ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues To Investigate The Merger GIFI, MOVE, NUVSF And ORBI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Juan MonteverdeMonteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), who has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as ain the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report, is investigating:

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI ) related to its sale to IES Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Gulf Island shareholders will receive $12.00 in cash per share. Is it a fair deal?



Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ: MOVE ) related to its merger with Corevex, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Corvex shareholders will own approximately 96% of the combined company. Is it a fair deal?



Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS: NUVSF ) related to its merger with Ovintiv Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, NuVista shareholders will have the option to receive either (i) C$18.00 in cash per NuVista common share; (ii) 0.344 of a share of Ovintiv common stock; or (iii) a combination of cash and Ovintiv common stock, prorated so that, on a fully prorated basis, NuVista shareholders will receive C$9.00 in cash plus 0.172 of a share in common stock. Is it a fair deal?



Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Orbit Technologies Ltd. (TASE: ORBI.TA ) related to its merger with Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Orbit shareholders will receive $13.725 per share in cash for each Orbit ordinary share. Is it a fair deal?



Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court?When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders?What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website...

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

...

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2025 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.