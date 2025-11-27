MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 25, 2025 8:16 am - InfosecTrain Hosts Free Microsoft Copilot Masterclass: Your AI Partner for Business & Enterprise

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free Microsoft Copilot Masterclass: Your AI Partner for Business & Enterprise. This masterclass will provide a detailed walkthrough of Microsoft Copilot as an end-to-end AI productivity and enterprise workflow assistant. It will begin by clarifying Copilot's dual role, how it functions as both a built-in Windows companion and a deeply integrated intelligence layer inside Microsoft 365 apps. The session will then explain the underlying technology, showing how Copilot uses OpenAI's GPT models along with Microsoft Graph to interpret, process, and respond using an organization's own files, emails, chats, and documents. Participants will be taken through practical demonstrations of Office automation, including generating PowerPoint presentations from text documents, analyzing and visualizing datasets in Excel, and producing structured summaries of meetings within Teams. The class will also introduce Business Chat, a feature that allows Copilot to pull insights from company-wide sources to answer contextual queries and support decision-making. A dedicated segment will explore Copilot Studio, where users can build custom enterprise workflows, automate business processes, and design tailored AI assistants for internal use cases. The session will cover how data is handled within Microsoft's ecosystem, highlighting the security, governance, and compliance mechanisms that support Copilot's operations. By the end, the masterclass will outline how participants can develop key skills such as workflow automation, business intelligence interpretation, and AI-enabled meeting and communication management within professional environments.

06 Jan 2026 (Tue)

08:00 – 09:00 PM (IST)

Attending this masterclass is valuable for anyone looking to adapt to the rapid shift toward AI-driven workplaces, where productivity tools are evolving faster than most professionals can keep up. The session will help individuals understand how modern enterprises are redesigning daily operations around intelligent assistants and why mastering these tools early can make a meaningful difference in one's professional growth. It will also provide clarity on how AI reshapes collaboration, reporting, data handling, and communication across teams, skills that are increasingly expected in business environments. The masterclass will offer a space to learn how organizations are using Copilot to streamline complex workflows, improve decision-making, and manage information more efficiently. For those preparing to work in corporate settings, handle cross-functional projects, or support digital transformation initiatives, the practical insights shared here can significantly strengthen confidence and readiness. This is an opportunity to stay aligned with emerging workplace standards and understand where AI-powered productivity is heading next.

. The Basics: Understanding Copilot's dual identity in Windows and Microsoft 365.

. Under the Hood: Powered by OpenAI's GPT models and integrated with the Microsoft Graph to use your own business data securely.

. Core Skill – Office Automation: Create a PowerPoint from a Word doc, visualize data in Excel, and summarize meetings in Teams.

. Pro Technique – Business Chat: Use company-wide data to ask questions like“What's the latest on Project X?”

. Workflow Mastery: Building custom workflows using Copilot Studio for enterprise-grade solutions.

. Data & Storage: Enterprise-grade security and compliance within the Microsoft ecosystem.

. Skills Gained: Corporate Workflow Automation, Business Intelligence, and Meeting Management.

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

