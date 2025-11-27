Vodacom M-Pesa Tanzania Launches Cross-Border Payments Across The Globe

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Vodacom Tanzania ( ), the country's leading telco company, is revolutionizing cross-border trade and digital financial inclusion with the launch of M-Pesa Global Payment. In partnership with VISA, Alipay, Network International, Magnati, and MTN Uganda, customers can now make global Tap & Pay transactions using the M-Pesa Visa tokenized card, pay merchants in China via Alipay, enabled by Thunes, transact in Dubai through TerraPay-supported merchants, and pay merchants in Uganda directly into MTN MoMo wallets, powered by Thunes, all from the M-Pesa menu or the M-Pesa Super App

The process is secure, user-friendly, and eliminates the burden of traditional banking barriers for traders and businesses. Combined, these solutions position M-Pesa as one of the most advanced digital payment systems in Africa.

These innovations respond to the growing demand from Tanzanian customers and travelers who frequently transact across East Africa, the Middle East, Asia and globally, but often face challenges with costly, slow, or insecure payment processes.“Our partnerships with VISA, Alipay, Network Internal and MTN Uganda demonstrate our commitment to building a strong and interconnected digital payments ecosystem. Together, we are enabling people and businesses to transact across borders with the same ease as they transact locally, securely, instantly, and affordably. This is central to M-Pesa's Purpose deepening financial inclusion and ensuring that digital innovation benefits every micro, small and medium enterprise. Through this combined effort, we are opening new trade corridors, reducing the cost of doing business, and giving customers greater freedom to participate in the global digital economy” said Epimack Mbeteni, M-Pesa Director at Vodacom Tanzania

This launch introduces the new M-Pesa Tap & Pay Solution with Visa, the first of its kind in Africa, enabling customers to pay worldwide using their phones through the M-Pesa Visa card. Speaking on the M-Pesa Tap & Pay innovation, Victor Makere, Visa Country manager for Tanzania said:“Through our collaboration, we are enabling millions of M-Pesa customers to experience secure, seamless, contactless payments anywhere Visa is accepted. Tokenization brings an added layer of safety and convenience allowing customers to Tap & Pay globally using their mobile phones without exposing their card details. This innovation supports Tanzania's transition toward a fully digital payments ecosystem and empowers consumers and businesses with more modern ways to pay.”

Through Thunes' Direct Global Network, M-Pesa customers can now pay merchants in China within the Alipay ecosystem, supporting fast, secure international trade. Speaking on the role of Thunes in enabling payments to China, Andrew Stewart, Chief Revenue Officer at Thunes, added:“Digitizing cross-border payments is a game-changer for accessibility, and supports our mission to enable the next billion end users to take part in the global economy. Together with Vodacom, we are making it possible for Tanzanian businesses to pay Chinese merchants instantly through the Alipay network. This new level of interoperability and innovation strengthens trust in mobile financial ecosystems and opens new avenues for international trade.”

TerraPay powers international merchant payments, including the ability for M-Pesa users to transact with select merchants in Dubai through its global payment network. Speaking on the value of the Dubai payment corridor, Willie Kanyeki, Vice President of Sub-Saharan Africa at TerraPay, said,“At TerraPay, we believe in interoperability and enabling borderless payments. Our partnership with Vodacom expands secure digital commerce opportunities for Tanzanians doing business in Dubai, connecting African consumers to new global markets.”

As the enabling partner for merchant payments in Uganda through MTN MoMo, MTN plays a vital role in simplifying regional trade for SMEs across East Africa. Richard Yego, MTN Mobile Money Uganda Director, welcomed the collaboration saying,“This partnership marks a major stride toward seamless regional trade. Together with Vodacom, we are unlocking greater financial access for thousands of cross-border traders in Uganda and Tanzania, especially SMEs who are the backbone of our economies.”

With robust mobile money usage and mobile penetration in Tanzania, these solutions serve as strategic drivers for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and everyday consumers who need dependable, fast, and convenient financial tools.

As M-Pesa expands into a robust international payment platform, Vodacom Tanzania remains committed to building an inclusive digital economy and transforming lives through technology.

