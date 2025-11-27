Artificial Intelligence (AI) Presentation Generation Market To Reach $4.79 Billion By 2029 With 25.4% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Presentation Generation Market Size And Growth?The market for artificial intelligence (AI) generated presentations has seen a significant expansion lately. The market size, which is forecasted to be $1.54 billion in 2024, is set to rise to $1.94 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. This surge in the past period can be linked to several factors including the widening acceptance of content marketing in businesses, the universal spread of sales and training materials, the need for brand uniformity across dispersed teams, the demand for quicker proposal response times, and the necessities of remote and hybrid work collaborations.

Expectations are for the AI presentation generation market size to experience significant growth in the coming years, expanding to $4.79 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 25.4%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be credited to a rising need to decrease content production time and expenses, an increasing volume of multilingual stakeholder communications, a greater focus on aligning with brand governance and compliance, a growing need for personalized sales collateral at scale, and more frequent executive and board reporting cycles. Key trends for the forecast period include progress in natural language generation for slide organization, breakthroughs in multimodal large language models for synthesizing text, images and charts, advances in retrieval augmented generation for brand and policy establishment, R&D in controllable prompt engineering and style guidance, and the integration of open APIs with productivity suites.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Artificial Intelligence (AI) Presentation Generation Market?

The surge in demand for automation and smart content creation is anticipated to boost the expansion of the AI presentation-generation sector. This refers to the technological application of AI, specifically natural language generation and text analysis, to automatically compose, structure, and tailor slide descriptions, illustrations, and designs from commands and corporate data. The heightened demand is attributed to businesses increasingly adopting natural language generation to reduce the time to create the first draft and broaden branded communications. AI-assisted presentation generation enhances this demand by drastically lessening the time and labor needed to design and structure presentations, enabling users to concentrate on strategic and inventive tasks rather than manual content creation. For example, Eurostat, a statistical office of the European Union located in Luxembourg, reported in January 2025 that natural language generation was utilized by 5.4% of EU companies in 2024, a marked 3.3% increase from 2023, indicating a rapid rise in automation-based content production. Hence, the escalating desire for automation and intelligent content creation is pushing the growth of AI presentation creation sector.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Presentation Generation Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Presentation Generation Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Microsoft Corporation

. Adobe Inc.

. Google LLC

. Zoho Corp.

. Canva

. Prezi Inc.

. Mentimeter

. Appy Pie LLC

. Piktochart AI

. Simplified

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Presentation Generation Market?

Leading companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) presentation generation market are placing emphasis on the evolution of agentic chat-to-deck generation, transforming mere natural-language prompts into organized slide decks. The term 'agentic chat-to-deck generation' refers to AI assistants that design, curate and export full presentations (slides, visuals and structure) directly from a chat workflow, where the process of file creation and branding are automated. For example, in October 2025, the multinational technology company based in the US, Microsoft Corporation, released an upgrade to Copilot on Windows that allows for the construction of PowerPoint presentations straight from chat and exports them as files, simplifying prompt-to-deck workflows for users. The benefits include faster initial drafts and one-click export to PowerPoint; alignment with organizational templates along with decreased manual formatting; and speeding up the process of creating presentations within everyday Windows and Microsoft 365 experiences.

How Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Presentation Generation Market Segmented?

The artificial intelligence (AI) presentation generation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Business, Healthcare, Media And Entertainment, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Corporate, Academic, Government, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Generative Authoring Engines, Natural Language Generation Modules, Template And Theme Libraries, Brand Governance And Compliance Modules, Data Integration And Charting Modules, Media Asset Management And Stock Libraries

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Custom Template And Brand System Development, Training And Enablement Services, Managed Presentation Design Services, Prompt Engineering And Content Strategy Services, Data Governance And Compliance Consulting

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Presentation Generation Market?

In 2024, the North American region led the global market for AI-generated presentations. The forecast for the year 2025 suggests that the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the quickest growth. The report on the global market for AI presentation generation encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

