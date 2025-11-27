Govt To Fund Electrowaves Electronics To Commercialise Made-In-India EV Chargers

MENAFN - KNN India)The Technology Development Board (TDB), Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, has approved financial assistance to Electrowaves Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh, for the commercialisation of indigenously designed and manufactured electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

Electrowaves has developed in-house AC and DC fast chargers along with critical components including Power Modules, Insulation Monitoring Devices, and Communication Controllers.

The DC fast chargers operate within the 30–240 kW range and include 15 kW and 30 kW power converter modules (100–1000 VDC output, max 100A), a PLC communication controller compliant with DIN SPEC 70121 and partially with ISO 15118, an OCPP communication controller fully compliant with OCPP 1.6J and 2.0.1, and a universal DC charge controller featuring an integrated HMI design.

Additionally, Electrowaves has engineered AC Type-2 chargers suitable for domestic and public applications, broadening access to high-efficiency, India-made EV charging infrastructure.

The TDB's support is expected to scale production of competitive domestic EV chargers, enhance accessibility, strengthen supply chains in the strategic energy and clean-tech sectors, and reinforce India's global competitiveness in electric mobility, contributing to the nation's Net Zero emission goals.

This development represents a significant step in bolstering India's EV ecosystem, promoting technological self-reliance, and supporting sustainable urban and industrial transportation solutions.

(KNN Bureau)