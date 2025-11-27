B&R Expands Codian Robotics Lineup With New Six-Axis Codian AR For Flexible Machine Automation

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) B&R Automation expands robotics portfolio with new six-axis Codian AR

November 27, 2025 by David Edwards

B&R Automation, a business unit of ABB, has added what it describes as“significant flexibility” to its Codian robotics portfolio with the new Codian AR and meets the market's demand for a fully integrated robotics solution within machine automation.

Having six degrees of freedom allows the Codian AR mechanics to perform highly complex 3D paths, multi-angle manipulation, and the flexibility to manoeuvre repeatedly in and out of the workspace.

Areas of application range from handling operations and sorting to assembling tasks serving industries including plastics, pharmaceuticals, metals, electronics manufacturing and consumer packaged goods (CPG).

“The new Codian AR and SR families expand our robotics portfolio to deliver unmatched flexibility, precision, and performance, empowering machine builders with compact, integrated solutions for even the most complex automation tasks,” said Sebastian Brandstetter, product manager machine centric robotics at B&R Industrial Automation.

With working ranges from 1,400 mm down to 600 mm, the Codian AR is engineered for maximum adaptability. Even in the most confined environments, whether mounted on the wall, ceiling, or floor, it delivers consistent, uncompromising performance.

The Codian AR expands the lineup to combine delta, SCARA, and six-axis robot mechanics which empowers manufacturers to choose exactly the right robot for every task.

The Codian AR delivers high dynamic performance thanks to a high-stiffness transmission design that maintains rigidity and precision even under high loads. This ensures stable operation, exact positioning, and fast response times in demanding applications.

Precision-engineered gearboxes and bearings further enhance accuracy and durability. An advanced trajectory algorithm optimizes motion paths in real time.

By combining model-based control with state-of-the-art optimization methods, the system enables smooth, efficient, and reliable movements, even in complex or fast-changing operating conditions. This guarantees consistently high throughput and accuracy across the entire Codian AR portfolio.

Codian robots are an integral part of B&R's Machine-Centric Robotics (MCR) solution and designed to work seamlessly with B&R controls and software.

This tight integration makes robotics hardware and software work hand in hand with significantly less engineering effort, clearly differentiating the B&R Codian mechanics from conventional robot solutions.

MCR unifies robotics and machine control within a single architecture from the same supplier. Machine builders therefore need only one controller and one engineering platform for development, diagnostics and maintenance.

Using the same ecosystem for both the robot and the machine control systems helps to streamline and simplify processes, reduces components, and increases overall efficiency.

It also lowers the barrier for companies adopting robotic technologies for the first time. The integration of Codian robots is“plug-and-play”, meaning no additional controller or complex programming is required. This significantly simplifies engineering and accelerates commissioning.