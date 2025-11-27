GM Invests $250 Million In Ohio Parma Metal Center To Boost US Manufacturing Capacity

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) GM to invest $250 million in Ohio manufacturing facility

November 27, 2025 by David Edwards

General Motors says it is“reinforcing its leadership in American manufacturing” with a new $250 million commitment in its Parma Metal Center in Ohio.

This will enable production of sheet metal stampings and assemblies to support the multi-billion-dollar product allocations announced at Orion Assembly, Michigan, Spring Hill Manufacturing, Tennessee, and Fairfax Assembly, Kansas, earlier this year.

With this new commitment, GM's total manufacturing investments for 2025 now approach $5.5 billion, underscoring the company's aggressive commitment to domestic manufacturing and meeting customer demand across its ICE and EV portfolio.

Strengthening US supply chain resiliency and flexible manufacturing

The investment in Parma Metal Center is a direct result of GM's commitment to expand US production capacity and complements efforts to strengthen the company's domestic supply chain, ensuring that we can continue to deliver high-quality vehicles.

By leveraging our flexible manufacturing footprint, we remain competitive and well positioned to meet customer demand.

Investing in people: Workforce development and training

Our recent commitments aren't just about machines and materials – they're about people. GM continues to prioritize workforce development and help ensure our team members have the skills needed for today's changing manufacturing environment.

At Parma Metal Center, we're equipping our team members with the knowledge and tools they need to work alongside advanced technology and equipment.

GM's comprehensive approach to workforce development – from continued learning opportunities, investments in STEM/STEAM education and apprenticeship programs – is also helping provide opportunities for tomorrow's career seekers.

A vision for American Manufacturing

“Our commitment to Parma Metal Center isn't just about upgrading equipment – it's about investing in the people who make it all happen,” said Mike Trevorrow, senior vice president of global manufacturing.

“Our manufacturing teams are the driving force behind GM's success, and we're committed to giving them the tools and training they need to excel in today's advanced manufacturing world.

“When we invest in our workforce, we're not only building great vehicles – we're helping secure the future of American manufacturing.”

Parma Metal Center: Over 75 years of manufacturing excellence

Parma Metal Center has the capacity to produce over 100 million parts annually. Its manufacturing capabilities include metal stamping and processes more than 400 tons of steel daily, producing parts for most of GM's North American-built products.