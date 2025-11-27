Hyundai Releases New Teaser For Next-Generation Mobed Robotic Mobility Platform

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Hyundai releases new video for next-generation autonomous vehicle platform

November 27, 2025 by David Edwards

Hyundai Motor Group has released a short promotional video for what appears to be the next generation of its MobED mobility platform. (See video below.)

The 19-second clip, titled“Robotics LAB MobED Teaser | Hyundai Motor Group”, offers only a brief look at a digital interface and provides no specifications or product details.

The company has not yet published an accompanying announcement or updated technical description, and the teaser does not include narration, just music.

As of now, Hyundai has not released any additional information about the new MobED version or its intended applications. But it's likely to do so in the run-up to the IREX industry event.

The MobED – short for“Mobile Eccentric Droid” – was first introduced several years ago as a small, highly maneuverable robotic mobility platform developed by Hyundai's Robotics Lab.

The earlier model featured independent wheel control, omnidirectional movement and posture stabilization designed to keep the platform level on slopes, uneven surfaces or during rapid directional changes.

What remains unclear is whether the new MobED is an evolution of the original platform, a redesigned robotics unit, or a step toward a different class of mobility device.

Hyundai has not confirmed whether the updated platform is intended for commercial deployment, industrial logistics, personal mobility, or internal R&D use. There is no public indication that the system is being developed as a street-legal autonomous vehicle.

What can be safely concluded for now is that MobED remains a robotics platform rather than a full autonomous car.

The original concept was positioned as a versatile base for delivery robots, service robots and modular mobility devices, and the teaser suggests Hyundai is continuing to develop that direction.

Until Hyundai releases technical documentation or an official product announcement, the capabilities of the next-generation MobED remain unknown.

Main picture and above: Screenshots from the new promotional video from Hyundai.