Iron And Steel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026- 2035

Forging the Future: How AI is Transforming the Iron and Steel Industry

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the iron and steel industry by enhancing efficiency, reducing operational costs, and improving product quality. AI-powered predictive maintenance helps prevent equipment failures in blast furnaces and rolling mills, minimizing downtime and production losses. Advanced algorithms optimize raw material usage, energy consumption, and process parameters, leading to higher yields and lower emissions. AI-driven supply chain management enables better demand forecasting, inventory control, and logistics planning, ensuring timely delivery of steel products.

Private Industry Investments in the Iron and Steel Industry:

What are the Key Trends of the Global Iron and Steel Market?

The industry faces immense pressure from regulators and consumers to reduce its significant carbon footprint. This has led to major investments in low-emission technologies, such as hydrogen-based steelmaking and increased use of Electric Arc Furnaces (EAFs) that rely heavily on recycled scrap metal and renewable energy sources.

Steelmakers are increasingly integrating advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and automation to optimize operations. These digital solutions enhance efficiency, enable predictive maintenance to reduce downtime, and improve overall product quality and supply chain management.

While established markets in Europe and North America focus on specialized high-strength steels and sustainability, the primary growth in steel demand is shifting towards emerging economies, especially India and Southeast Asia, driven by rapid urbanization and massive infrastructure projects. This growth, however, is often affected by geopolitical tensions, trade protectionism, and fluctuating raw material prices.

Iron and Steel Market Segmentation Insights

Product Type Insights

The finished steel segment dominated the market in 2025 because end-use industries increasingly demanded ready-to-use steel products that reduce processing time and enhance project efficiency. Construction, automotive, machinery, and energy sectors relied heavily on finished steel forms such as sheets, coils, bars, and structural components to support faster manufacturing and installation. Rising global infrastructure development and industrial expansion drove the need for high-quality, standardized finished steel to meet strict performance and safety requirements.

The direct reduced iron (DRI) is the second-largest product, leading the market due to its growing importance as a cleaner, low-carbon alternative to traditional blast-furnace ironmaking. Increasing global pressure to decarbonize steel production encouraged mills, especially those using electric arc furnaces, to adopt DRI for its lower emissions and consistent quality. The expanding availability of natural gas and the rise of hydrogen-based DRI technologies further strengthened its appeal as a sustainable feedstock.

Steel Type Insights

The carbon steel segment led the market in 2025 because it remained the most widely used and cost-effective material across construction, automotive, machinery, and energy applications. Its versatility, strength, and ease of fabrication made carbon steel the preferred choice for structural components, pipelines, and industrial equipment. Rapid infrastructure development and urban expansion in emerging economies significantly increased demand for carbon steel products such as rebars, beams, and sheets.

The AHSS & advanced alloy steel segment is expected to grow fastest over the forecast period due to rising demand from the automotive industry for stronger, lighter materials that improve fuel efficiency and meet strict safety regulations. Automakers increasingly adopted AHSS for vehicle body structures, crash components, and lightweight designs without compromising strength. Advanced alloy steels were also essential for high-performance machinery, energy systems, and industrial equipment requiring superior durability and heat resistance.

Production Method Insights

In 2025, the basic oxygen furnace (BOF) segment led the market because it remained the most efficient and high-volume method for producing primary steel, especially in regions with strong demand for construction and automotive-grade steel. BOF technology allowed steelmakers to convert iron ore into high-quality steel at large scales, supporting rapid output to meet global infrastructure and manufacturing needs. Its ability to produce a wide range of steel grades made it indispensable for industries such as construction, automotive, energy, and heavy machinery

The electric arc furnace (EAF) segment is the second-largest segment, leading the market due to its superior energy efficiency, lower operating costs, and ability to use scrap steel as the primary raw material. Growing global emphasis on decarbonization and sustainability pushed steelmakers to adopt EAF technology, which produces significantly fewer carbon emissions than traditional BOF methods. The rising availability of high-quality scrap metal and advancements in EAF technology enabled consistent production of high-grade steels for automotive, construction, and machinery applications.

Application Insights

The construction & infrastructure segment led the market in 2025 due to massive global investments in roads, bridges, railways, airports, and urban development projects. Rapid urbanization in emerging economies significantly increased demand for structural steel, rebars, and long products essential for large-scale construction. Governments prioritized infrastructure modernization and smart city initiatives, further boosting steel consumption. The segment also benefited from steel's durability, versatility, and cost-effectiveness compared to alternative building materials.

The automotive & energy sectors segment is the second-largest segment, leading the market due to rising global vehicle production and the growing need for durable, high-performance steel in power generation and energy infrastructure. Automakers increasingly used advanced high-strength steels to meet fuel efficiency, safety, and emission standards, boosting demand across passenger and commercial vehicles. At the same time, the energy sector expanded investments in pipelines, transmission towers, wind turbines, and power plants, all of which require specialized alloy and carbon steels.

End-user Industry Insights

The commercial construction segment dominates the market due to the surge in infrastructure development, including offices, retail complexes, hotels, and mixed-use buildings across emerging and developed economies. Rapid urbanization and rising investments in smart cities increased the need for structural steel, reinforcement bars, and high-strength steel products. Commercial builders preferred steel for its durability, flexibility, and faster construction timelines compared to traditional materials.

The OEMs (automotive, machinery) is projected to fastest growth in the market due to rising global production of vehicles, industrial equipment, and heavy machinery. Automakers increasingly relied on high-strength and lightweight steel grades to meet fuel efficiency, safety, and emission standards. Machinery and equipment producers boosted demand for durable alloy and carbon steels needed for gears, engines, frames, and precision components. Rapid industrialization and automation in emerging economies further accelerated the need for reliable steel inputs across factory equipment and manufacturing systems.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific: The Powerhouse Steering the Global Iron & Steel Frontier

The Asia Pacific iron and steel market size was valued at USD 1.19 Tillion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.92 Tillion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.90% from 2025 to 2035.

The Asia-Pacific dominated the market with nearly 70% share in 2025 due to its massive industrial base, rapid infrastructure expansion, and the world's largest construction and manufacturing hubs concentrated in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, which collectively drive unprecedented steel consumption. The region benefits from abundant raw materials, large-scale low-cost production, and government-backed investments in transport, urbanization, renewable energy, and automotive sectors, further strengthening its global leadership.

India Iron and Steel Market Trends

India's market in 2025 is driven by strong infrastructure expansion, sustained growth in construction activities, and rising demand from automotive, engineering, and capital goods industries. Government initiatives such as“Make in India,” the National Steel Policy, and massive investments in transportation, housing, and renewable energy projects are boosting domestic steel consumption. The country is also rapidly expanding its production capacity through both BF-BOF and EAF/DRI routes, supported by improved raw material availability and technological upgrades.

Middle East & Africa: The Next-Big Leap in Global Iron & Steel Momentum

The Middle East & Africa region is witnessing the fastest growth in the market as rapid urban development, large-scale infrastructure projects, and heavy investments in energy, transportation, and construction fuel soaring steel demand. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and South Africa are accelerating mega-projects, from smart cities and industrial corridors to renewable energy parks, that require high steel consumption. At the same time, expanding manufacturing capabilities, abundant natural resources, and government-driven economic diversification programs are boosting regional steel production.

The UAE Iron and Steel Market Trends

The UAE market in 2025 is characterized by strong demand driven by large-scale infrastructure projects, ongoing urban development, and continued investments in construction linked to tourism, logistics, and industrial expansion. The country's focus on diversifying its economy beyond oil, supported by initiatives like Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and Abu Dhabi's industrial strategy, is fueling consumption of structural steel, rebar, and high-strength materials.

Top Companies in the Iron and Steel Market & Their Offerings



HBIS Group: Offers a wide range of high-end plates, pipes, and special steel bars for automotive and construction use.

Jiangsu Shagang Group: Specializes in producing construction steel, rebar, and hot-rolled coils for the construction, shipbuilding, and automotive sectors.

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.: Globally manufactures and sells diverse integrated steel products, including hot/cold rolled and stainless steel.

Tata Steel Limited: An integrated producer of finished steel products (tubes, wires, branded construction materials) for automotive and packaging sectors.

JFE Steel Corporation: Provides a diverse lineup of high-quality sheets, plates, pipes, and structural shapes for automotive, energy, and construction industries.

Shougang Group: Focuses on high-tech products like high-strength steel for aerospace, military, and high-speed rail applications. China BaoWu Steel Group Corporation Limited: Manufactures carbon, special, and stainless steel for transportation, energy, and aerospace industries.



Recent Breakthrough in the Iron and Steel Industry



In February 2025, a Rs. 1,00,000 crore (US$11.60 billion) investment was announced by JSW Group for setting up a 25 MT steel plant on the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra over seven to eight years. This project to set to become the world's largest and most cost-effective project.

May 2025: Nippon Steel Corporation and Nakayama Steel Works signed a agreement to form a joint venture for building and operating an Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) and to establish a long-term business alliance

November 2024: Gerdau agreed to acquire the remaining stakes of 39.53% and 1.74% in Gerdau Summit from Sumitomo and Japan Steel Works, respectively, for USD 32.6 million, aiming for full ownership

October 2024: ArcelorMittal agreed to purchase Nippon Steel's 50% stake in the AMNS Calvert joint venture in Alabama for nominal payment of USD 1, contingent upon Nippon Steel's acquisition of U.S. Steel

February 2024: Nucor's Board approved $860 million for constructing a 650,000-ton-per-year rebar micro mill in the Pacific Northwest, expected to be completed in two years, pending regulatory approvals July 2022: ArcelorMittal introduced the R340 crane rail grade steel, produced through customized microalloying in its chemical composition, a specific rolling process, and air cooling. The new R340 steel grade offers enhanced hardness and mechanical properties

Iron and Steel Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Iron and Steel Market

By Product Type



Iron



Pig Iron



Direct Reduced Iron (DRI)

Sponge Iron

Steel



Crude Steel

Finished Steel (Flat + Long Products)

Ferroalloys



Ferrochrome



Ferromanganese Ferrosilicon



By Steel Type



Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

Tool Steel Advanced High-Strength Steel (AHSS)



By Production Method



Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF)

Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)

Open Hearth (residual/legacy) Induction Furnace

By Application



Construction & Infrastructure

Automotive & Transportation

Machinery & Heavy Equipment

Energy (wind, oil & gas, power)

Shipbuilding

Appliances & Consumer Goods Packaging (steel cans, drums)



By End-User Industry



Commercial Construction

Residential Construction

Industrials & Manufacturing

OEMs (Automotive, Machinery)

Utilities & Energy Defense & Marine

By Regional



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa



