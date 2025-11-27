XT Exchange Unveils 2026 Growth Roadmap As COO Tracy Jin Outlines Strategy For A Trust-Driven Future

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT Exchange has announced its 2026 Growth Roadmap, highlighting new liquidity initiatives, expanded Earn products, and upcoming AI-powered trading tools. According to Chief Operating Officer Tracy Jin, the exchange's long-term strategy centers on strengthening trust through security, compliance, and innovation-key drivers she believes will define the next decade of global crypto trading.









A Competitive Year for Global Exchanges

The year 2025 has been one of the most intense periods for centralized exchanges. Platforms are rushing to list trending assets, strengthening risk frameworks, and expanding ecosystems that connect CeFi and DeFi. Perpetual DEXs are gaining traction, public chains and wallets are accelerating growth campaigns, and social media has become a crowded environment for brand awareness.

Despite that noise, XT stands apart with product depth, transparent operations, and an accessible user experience. The platform lists more than 1,300 tokens and the same number of trading pairs, supported by global liquidity, multilingual customer care, and an expanding suite of Earn products, cards, and prediction markets. Today, more than 12 million users across 200 countries choose XT, including 2 million monthly active traders.

A Mission Built on Innovation and Trust

Tracy describes XT's mission,“Xplore Crypto, Trade with Trust,” as the foundation of everything the company builds.“Xplore represents our commitment to innovation. Trust is the core of our brand because in finance and crypto, nothing matters more,” she said.

This mission becomes real through a fully transparent Proof of Reserve system, stable and intuitive product design, and 24 hour multilingual support. Educational events, media partnerships, and global community outreach reinforce XT's role as a long term financial partner for users.

Global Operations Built for Speed and Stability

XT's organizational structure centers on four pillars. Product and Technology teams build core systems and new tools such as AI assisted strategy trading. Marketing and Branding teams drive global visibility and localized campaigns. Compliance and Risk Control safeguard operational integrity. Customer Service and Operations offer direct support through a flat and collaborative culture.“Our structure lets us innovate quickly while staying stable,” Tracy noted.

What XT Measures and Why It Matters

The platform monitors four performance indicators that reflect long term trust. Liquidity and depth come first, followed by user retention, asset security, and new user acquisition.“We look at these metrics together. Data reinforces trust and trust drives sustainable growth,” Tracy explained.

A Three Stage Approach to User Growth

XT's user strategy focuses on acquisition, retention, and engagement. Airdrops, task centers, and referral rewards help new traders begin safely. Earn products, copy trading, and derivatives tools support long term retention. Recurring events such as Crazy Wednesday create ongoing participation and community loyalty. Tracy adds,“A loyal user is far more valuable than a short term one.”

XT serves three main groups: professional traders, emerging investors, and institutions. Localized communities on X, Telegram, and YouTube, supported by regional KOLs and educational partners, help the brand build trust globally.

Online and Offline Engagement

Events remain central to XT's brand experience. Online programs focus on accessibility and education, while offline forums, meetups, and anniversary celebrations strengthen institutional relationships. Tracy highlighted the RWA Global Dialogue Forum, co hosted with XT Labs, which brought together global institutions to discuss the future of tokenized assets.

Looking Ahead to 2026

XT plans to deepen liquidity, broaden Earn offerings, and expand collaborations. The next phase includes more flexible yield options, new staking products, AI-assisted trading tools, and on-chain integrations.

Tracy expects RWAs, AI-powered trading, and regulatory clarity to shape industry growth in 2026. She views the rise of PerpDEXs as a positive evolution.“Users want choice. CeFi and DeFi can grow together. When that happens, the entire ecosystem becomes stronger,” she said.

With a foundation of security and a commitment to innovation, XT Exchange will continue guiding users toward a more mature and transparent crypto future.

